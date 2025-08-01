Hungarian GP: Lando Norris outpaces Oscar Piastri to complete Friday practice double as McLaren dominate in Budapest

Lando Norris completed a practice double at the Hungarian Grand Prix as he comfortably outpaced his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in Friday's second session.

At the final round before Formula 1's summer break, Norris landed the first blow against world championship leader Piastri as he delivered a time of 1:15.624 to top the Australian by almost three tenths of a second.

Piastri extended his advantage - in what appears to be a two-horse race for the drivers' title - to 16 points by beating Norris in Belgium last weekend, but the Brit has the early edge at one of his favourite circuits on the calendar.

While no points are available in practice, it was clear both drivers were pushing extremely hard as Piastri then Norris had to exhibit their swift reactions after momentary losses of control to avoid hitting the barriers during the second session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Both Norris and Piastri were pushing their McLaren to the extreme during second practice in Hungary

There was also a strange moment late in the session, with the chequered flag already waved, when the pair almost clashed at Turn 1 as Norris emerged from the pits to prepare for a practice start.

Norris said: "The car since the first lap has felt pretty good. All my laps have been decent. The second session was a little bit more messy on low fuel and high fuel, a few more mistakes.

"It's all part of practice and finding the limit in different areas. Good understanding. I know what I want from the car. It might be a bit harder trying to get it."

Charles Leclerc was a tenth back from Piastri in third for Ferrari, but Lewis Hamilton was a further four tenths back from his team-mate in sixth, trailing Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen threw a rag onto the track from his Red Bull in an unusual moment during second practice

A switch back to a previous iteration of their suspension failed to pay dividends for Mercedes as George Russell had to settle for seventh, with his team-mate Kimi Antonelli 10th.

However, the biggest surprise was Max Verstappen's lack of pace, with the McLaren drivers' nearest challenger in the drivers' standings hugely unhappy with the balance of his car as he finished more than a second off the pace in 14th.

Verstappen was also left facing a post-session investigation for a bizarre incident which saw him discard of a rag that appeared to have been left in his cockpit by his mechanics.

The reigning world champion ultimately escaped with just a warning after throwing the rag onto the track at Turn 3, where it remained until the end of the session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Brundle provided an informative track guide as he took a helicopter around the Hungaroring

Norris has never been outqualified by a team-mate in his six previous appearances at the Hungaroring and has undoubtedly established himself as the early favourite for Saturday's Qualifying, live on Sky Sports F1 at 3pm.

However, last weekend in Belgium it was Piastri who appeared to have an edge over Norris in practice and the Sprint events before the Brit turned the tables to take pole, so nothing can be taken for granted.

Asked how confident of claiming a second successive pole in Budapest, Norris replied: "I have a better car than I had last year, so more chance, but some tough competition."

Hungarian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.624 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.291 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.399 4) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.495 5) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.609 6) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.705 7) George Russell Mercedes +0.793 8) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.803 9) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.861 10) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.896 11) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.943 12) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.056 13) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.080 14) Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.167 15) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.188 16) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.250 17) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.322 18) Alex Albon Williams +1.397 19) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.419 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.535

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Saturday August 2

9am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying*

Sunday August 3

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Hungarian GP build-up*

2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 is in Budapest at the Hungarian Grand Prix for the final race before the sport's summer break, watch live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday. For Sky customers, Sky Sports F1 is now found on channel 407. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime