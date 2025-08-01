Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin driver's participation in doubt for Hungarian Grand Prix due to back injury

Fernando Alonso's participation for the Hungarian Grand Prix is in doubt due to a back injury, which will force him to miss first practice on Friday.

Alonso will be replaced by Aston Martin reserve driver for the opening session at 12.30pm live on Sky Sports F1 before the team make a decision on whether he takes part in second practice later on Friday at 4pm.

The 44-year-old, who is the oldest driver on the grid, had a disappointing weekend in Belgium where he qualified 19th and finished 17th.

"In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back," an Aston Martin statement read.

"As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1. Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll.

"A decision will then be made on Fernando's participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course."

In March, Alonso revealed he was racing with a neck injury due to a "pinched nerve" following the Australian Grand Prix.

His Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll missed the Spanish Grand Prix due to pain in his hand and wrist that required surgery.

Alonso's history of injuries in F1

Alonso sustained a bruised elbow, knee and thigh after a huge shunt in the rain at the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard suffered temporary memory loss after a crash in pre-season testing in 2015 for McLaren, which forced him to miss the first race of the season. McLaren said Alonso's doctors detected "no evidence whatsoever of any injury" at the time.

A year later, Alonso had a massive crash at the Australian Grand Prix when he hit Haas driver Esteban Gutierrez, flipping over into the gravel. He fractured his ribs and missed the next race in Bahrain.

In 2021, Alonso was involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland over the winter but was fit enough to return for the season.

