Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc takes shock pole position from Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in dramatic Budapest qualifying

Charles Leclerc stunned McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with Ferrari's first pole position of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Leclerc pipped Piastri by 0.026s to upset McLaren, who were expected to lock out the front row and dominate qualifying in Budapest.

Norris was only 0.041s off pole-sitter Leclerc as the McLarens struggled with a change in the wind direction during Q3 which opened the door for their rivals.

George Russell will start Sunday's race - lights out at 2pm live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event - from fourth, with Fernando Alonso enjoying his joint-best qualifying of the year in fifth for Aston Martin.

His team-mate Lance Stroll was sixth, ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto while Max Verstappen could only rescue eighth on a dismal weekend at Red Bull.

It was not all smiles for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton's wretched qualifying form continued with a Q2 elimination that puts him 12th, behind the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, plus Haas' Oliver Bearman in 11th.

Hamilton described himself as "useless" and suggested Ferrari should "change driver" to Sky Sports F1.

Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda was knocked out in Q1 for the fifth time this season and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli had another disappointing Saturday in 15th.

Hungarian GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Lando Norris, McLaren



4) George Russell, Mercedes



5) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



6) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



7) Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



8) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



9) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



10) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

How Leclerc upset McLaren in thrilling Q3

Piastri and Norris dominated proceedings up to the last part of qualifying, having topped all three practice sessions, plus Q1 and Q2.

They were first and second after the first Q3 runs, despite both drivers visibly sawing at the wheel through the corners, with Piastri ahead of Norris.

Alonso provided the McLaren pair a warning by completing his last run early and going second, then Leclerc stole pole position from Piastri.

Both McLaren drivers were on laps though but neither improved which gave Leclerc his first pole since last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September 2024.

"I don't understand anything at Formula 1," said Leclerc, who felt the Hungaroring was one of his weakest tracks when speaking earlier in the week.

"Honestly, the whole qualifying has been extremely difficult. When I say extremely difficult, it's not exaggerating.

"It was difficult for us to get to Q2, it was difficult for us to get to Q3! In Q3, the conditions changed a little bit. Everything became a lot trickier, and I knew I just had to do a clean lap to target third.

"At the end of the day, it's pole position. I definitely did not expect that."

Russell was only just over half a tenth from an even more shocking pole for Mercedes on a weekend they have reverted to their old suspension.

Alonso was only 0.109s off pole too in fifth, underlining the closeness of the field in Budapest where forecast rain on Sunday could throw up more drama.

Verstappen had his worst qualifying of the year in eighth but fared better than team-mate Tsunoda, who will start 16th after expressing his frustration with the car throughout Saturday.

Ferrari had a double qualifying shock with Leclerc on pole but Hamilton knocked out in Q2 as the seven-time world champion failed to reach Q3 for a third consecutive qualifying session.

Hamilton had been off the pace compared to Leclerc on Friday and was three tenths behind in final practice. Ferrari were expected to be McLaren's closest challengers but both drivers were fighting to get into the pole shootout.

Hamilton missed out on the top 10 by just 0.015s and said "every time" on the radio when told of his elimination.

He later told Sky Sports F1: "It's me every time. I'm useless, absolutely useless.

"The team have no problem. You've seen the car's on pole. So they probably need to change driver."

Hamilton is a nine-time pole-sitter in Hungary and has won the race a record eight times. Earlier this week, he revealed "there will be some tears" during F1's summer break, which begins after Sunday's race.

"The last god knows how many seasons have been hard in their own way. This one has definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective," he said.

"Integrating into a new culture and into a new team. It's not gone smoothly in all areas, and it's been a real battle.

"I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids, laugh, let go. I'm sure there'll be some tears at some point and I think that's really healthy."

Hungarian GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.372 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.026 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.041 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.053 5) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.109 6) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.126 7) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.353 8) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.356 9) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.449 10) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.543 Knocked out in Q2 11) Oliver Bearman Haas 1:15.694 12) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.702 13) Carlos Sainz Williams 1:15.781 14) Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:16.159 15) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.386 Knocked out in Q1 16) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 1:15.899 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:15.966 18) Esteban Ocon Haas 1:16.023 19) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:16.081 20) Alex Albon Williams 1:16.223

Sunday August 3

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Hungarian GP build-up*

2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

