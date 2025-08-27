How early can McLaren win F1 Constructors' Championship in 2025 and break records in sight for team?

McLaren’s 2025 season is on course to become one of the most successful in Formula 1’s history – but just how decorated could it prove to be and what records are they on course to break in the 10 races that remain when the season resumes at Zandvoort?

With a drivers' and constructors' championship double appearing in very little doubt amid Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' domination of the season, we take a look at some of the team's potential dates with history between now and December's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

How soon could McLaren clinch constructors' title?

It has been a matter of when, and not if, McLaren would retain the Constructors' Championship they won for the first time in 26 years last year from very early on in this F1 season.

Eleven Grand Prix wins and seven one-twos between across the season's first 14 races have made it all-but certain that McLaren will claim what will be their landmark 10th constructors' crown far earlier than 2024, when they only finally saw off Ferrari at the Abu Dhabi season finale.

Piastri and Norris' relentless podium finishing helped McLaren establish a mammoth 299-point lead over the second-placed Scuderia as F1 broke for summer.

Constructors' Championship: Top 4 Team Points Gap 1) McLaren 559 2) Ferrari 260 +299 3) Mercedes 236 +323 4) Red Bull 194 +365

So how soon can wrap things up this time?

Well, there will be a maximum of 475 points left up for grabs for a team across the final 10 Grands Prix weekends - including the three Sprints - when the season resumes at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The earliest they could mathematically retain the constructors' crown is at the third race back after the summer break - the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on September 21.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how McLaren's close title fight unfolded in numbers as Oscar Piastri currently sits nine points ahead of team-mate Lando Norris going into the second half of the 2025 season.

To become champions again in Baku they would have to be 346 points ahead of the second-placed team - so 47 more than now - by the end of that grand prix weekend.

And such a lead is certainly conceivable given that formidable McLaren increased their constructors' lead by a whopping 94 points in the three non-Sprint weekends before the summer break.

While there are an array of permutations, three 1-2 finishes irrespective of what their rivals did in the next three races would guarantee a Baku coronation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch from Oscar Piastri's 360-degree onboard camera as he attempts to claim victory from Lando Norris in the last two laps of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Were their rate of gains to slow across Zandvoort, Monza and Baku, then they would appear certain to clinch the title a fortnight later in Singapore given they would only require to finish that race with a 303-point lead - a meagre four points greater than the one they currently hold.

On current form it appears remote that the constructors' title 'race' will go on to the USA-Mexico double header at the end of October.

What records could McLaren break?

Constructors' champions with most races left

Record - 6 (Red Bull, 2023)

Were McLaren to indeed wrap things up as early as Baku, the season's 17th round, then they would become the first team to be constructors' champions with as many as seven race weekends remaining in the season.

Red Bull set a new record of six grands prix remaining when they won the title in 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the last lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battle it out for the top spot.

Consecutive 1-2 race finishes

Record - 5 (Ferrari x2 and Mercedes x3); McLaren's current run - 4

McLaren broke for summer on a sequence of four successive one-two race finishes dating back to the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29, equalling the best run in the team's history from the halcyon days of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1988.

The outright F1 record is five, first set in 1952, and shared by Ferrari and Mercedes.

After first setting the mark in the third season of the F1 world championship, Ferrari repeated the feat exactly 50 years later with Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello at the end of the 2002 season.

Mercedes then matched it three times in the space of six seasons amid their dominance of F1 with five 1-2s in a row in 2014, 2015-16, and 2019.

McLaren can now join them on five with another 1-2 at Zandvoort, which would set up a chance to take away Ferrari's shared record a week later on the Italian team's home turf of Monza.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri is optimistic he can beat McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and win his first world championship this year.

Most points in a season

Record - 860 (Red Bull, 2023); McLaren's current total - 559

First, it's worth pointing out the many caveats that come with points records in F1.

The steady addition of more grands prix - plus latterly the advent of points-paying Sprints - to the calendar and changes to the sport's scoring system (the last fundamental overhaul of which came in 2010) mean comparing driver or team records from across history is nowhere near like-for-like.

Still, the respective records are still there in the history books and therefore there to be broken, and McLaren could beat Red Bull's mark of 860 points in a season set as recently as 2023 when they won all but one of that year's 22 grands prix.

Red Bull's average points per race across those 22 rounds was 39.09, McLaren's average across the first 14 of this year is a slightly higher 39.9. Were they to sustain that, then they would clear the 900-point barrier for the first time.

Largest constructors' winning margin

Record - 451 points (Red Bull, 2023); McLaren's current lead - 299 points

Another record that McLaren can take away from Red Bull, aided by there being two more grands prix than two years ago. Given the way the Woking team have relentlessly raced away at the top of the standings this year with two front-running drivers, this is another feasible achievement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brad Pitt, the lead actor from F1: The Movie, goes for a spin in the McLaren 750S with Landon Norris and Martin Brundle.

Most podiums in a season

Record - 33 (Mercedes, 2016); McLaren's current total - 24

This is a record that certainly should go given there are 20 podiums still up for grabs for a McLaren car this season and the team only need nine more to surpass Mercedes' 2016 total, when the season ran to 21 rounds.

Norris and Piastri have each only failed to finish on the podium twice all season so far, while Canada was the only race neither made the top three.

Most fastest laps in a season

Record - 14 (Ferrari, 2004); McLaren's current total - 9

Fastest race laps longer carry a bonus point, so their significance has lessened, but with 64 per cent of all of them going to one of the two papaya cars so far this season McLaren they have a chance of getting six more in this campaign to set a new marker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris claims his first ever home win at Silverstone, beating McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to first place.

Most McLaren wins in a season

Record - 15 (1988, from 16 races), McLaren's current total - 11

While they will of course not beat the near-perfect percentage from 1988, McLaren should record more wins than they ever have in a single campaign this year.

They would have to win all 10 remaining races to match Red Bull's overall F1 record of 21 from 2023, however.

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 29-31, live on Sky Sports F1.