Cadillac F1 team sign Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as experienced driver pairing for debut campaign in 2026

New Formula 1 entrant Cadillac have signed Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers for their debut campaign in 2026.

The experienced duo will both return after a year away from the grid, with Perez having been axed by Red Bull at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign, just months after he had signed a contract extension with the Milton Keynes squad.

Bottas, who drove alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, has been serving as Silver Arrows reserve driver during the 2025 season after Sauber chose not to renew his expiring deal at the end of 2024.

In both cases, it was initially unclear as to whether their F1 careers were over, but Cadillac's clear desire for experience in the cockpit has afforded them each another chance in motorsport's elite category.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon declared the double signing a "bold signal of intent".

"They've seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team," added Lowdon.

"Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life."

Many had expected Cadillac, who are entering F1 as the sport's 11th team alongside American car manufacturer General Motors, to sign at least one US driver but the new outfit have opted to pair drivers with a combined total of 527 starts, 106 podiums and 16 wins.

Perez, 35, will contest his 15th season in F1. The six-time Grand Prix winner has also previously driven for Sauber, McLaren, Force India and Racing Point, and claimed a career-best second-placed Drivers' Championship finish behind team-mate Max Verstappen as Red Bull won the constructors' title in 2023.

"Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career," said Perez.

"From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.

"Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I'm confident of taking on.

"I'm proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. I'm really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We're counting on support from across the continent - and we want to make everyone proud."

Bottas, who turns 36 on Thursday, began his F1 career with Williams in 2013 before being paired with Hamilton in 2017.

The Finn has 10 Grand Prix victories and 20 pole positions to his name, and finished second to Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship in both 2019 and 2020. He spent three seasons with Sauber after being replaced by George Russell at Mercedes.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different - something ambitious but also grounded," said Bottas.

"This isn't just a racing project; it's a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.

"I've had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here. This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1® is incredibly special for me."

