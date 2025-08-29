Dutch GP: Lando Norris sets blistering Zandvoort practice pace from Oscar Piastri as Max Verstappen beaches Red Bull in gravel
Lando Norris made the perfect start at Zandvoort at the 2025 Formula 1 season resumed on Friday afternoon; Max Verstappen had a bizarre incident after the session in first practice; watch Dutch GP second practice live at 3pm on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event
Friday 29 August 2025 13:17, UK
Lando Norris put down a marker in a dramatic first practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as Max Verstappen beached his Red Bull after the session at Zandvoort.
Norris trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by just nine points in the standings after winning three of the last four races prior to the summer break and continued where he left off in the last round in Hungary.
The British driver set a blistering 1:10.278 to beat Piastri by 0.292s with the McLaren duo a long way ahead of the field on Formula 1's return.
Norris, who dominated last year's Dutch Grand Prix, and immediately looked happy with the car's balance as the whole field were keen to complete as many laps as possible on the mediums and softs, given heavy rain is forecast for second practice later on Friday at 3pm UK time, live on Sky Sports F1.
"It didn't look hooked up for Oscar, he didn't have the front end he wanted in the car," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.
"That's a benchmark-and-a-half [from Norris]. An ominous sign from McLaren to their rivals."
Home hero Verstappen was sixth and nearly one second behind Norris, then beached his Red Bull in the gravel after the chequered flag.
Verstappen completed a normal practice restart off the line but went straight on at the first corner and his rear tyres got stuck.
Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli was also stranded earlier in the session when he locked up at Turn 9 and caused a red flag just 12 minutes into the session.
Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was looking to "enjoy" the last 10 rounds of this season after a challenging start to life at Ferrari.
However, Hamilton struggled from the off and had a dramatic early spin going into the banked Turn 3. Neither Hamilton of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc showed any signs of competitive pace as they languished down in 14th and 15th.
"Ferrari look slow. You cannot just think your normal set-up will work here on this track," said 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve on Sky Sports F1.
Aston Martin pair Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were a surprise third and fourth at half a second behind Norris, and Williams' Alex Albon was fifth.
George Russell, who confirmed he did not want to delay his Mercedes contract talks over the summer break, was seventh behind Verstappen.
Williams' Carlos Sainz in eighth headed Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Alpine's Pierre Gasly to complete the top 10 in an eventful session.
Dutch GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:10.278
|2) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.292
|3) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.501
|4) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.563
|5) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.893
|6) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.940
|7) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.108
|8) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.180
|9) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.231
|10) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.335
|11) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.475
|12) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.494
|13) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.597
|14) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.673
|15) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.682
|16) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.848
|17) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.866
|18) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.998
|19) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.286
|20) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+3.997
