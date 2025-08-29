Dutch GP: Lando Norris sets blistering Zandvoort practice pace from Oscar Piastri as Max Verstappen beaches Red Bull in gravel

Lando Norris put down a marker in a dramatic first practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as Max Verstappen beached his Red Bull after the session at Zandvoort.

Norris trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by just nine points in the standings after winning three of the last four races prior to the summer break and continued where he left off in the last round in Hungary.

The British driver set a blistering 1:10.278 to beat Piastri by 0.292s with the McLaren duo a long way ahead of the field on Formula 1's return.

Norris, who dominated last year's Dutch Grand Prix, and immediately looked happy with the car's balance as the whole field were keen to complete as many laps as possible on the mediums and softs, given heavy rain is forecast for second practice later on Friday at 3pm UK time, live on Sky Sports F1.

"It didn't look hooked up for Oscar, he didn't have the front end he wanted in the car," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"That's a benchmark-and-a-half [from Norris]. An ominous sign from McLaren to their rivals."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how McLaren's close title fight unfolded in numbers as Oscar Piastri currently sits nine points ahead of team-mate Lando Norris going into the second half of the 2025 season

Home hero Verstappen was sixth and nearly one second behind Norris, then beached his Red Bull in the gravel after the chequered flag.

Verstappen completed a normal practice restart off the line but went straight on at the first corner and his rear tyres got stuck.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kimi Antonelli got his Mercedes stuck in the gravel during opening practice at the Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli was also stranded earlier in the session when he locked up at Turn 9 and caused a red flag just 12 minutes into the session.

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was looking to "enjoy" the last 10 rounds of this season after a challenging start to life at Ferrari.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacques Villeneuve and Naomi Schiff discuss whether Lewis Hamilton can reverse his fortunes at Ferrari this season after having struggled to adapt at his new team

However, Hamilton struggled from the off and had a dramatic early spin going into the banked Turn 3. Neither Hamilton of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc showed any signs of competitive pace as they languished down in 14th and 15th.

"Ferrari look slow. You cannot just think your normal set-up will work here on this track," said 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve on Sky Sports F1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari continued during first practice as he suffered a massive spin

Aston Martin pair Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were a surprise third and fourth at half a second behind Norris, and Williams' Alex Albon was fifth.

George Russell, who confirmed he did not want to delay his Mercedes contract talks over the summer break, was seventh behind Verstappen.

Williams' Carlos Sainz in eighth headed Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Alpine's Pierre Gasly to complete the top 10 in an eventful session.

Dutch GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:10.278 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.292 3) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.501 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.563 5) Alex Albon Williams +0.893 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.940 7) George Russell Mercedes +1.108 8) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.180 9) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.231 10) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.335 11) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.475 12) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.494 13) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.597 14) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.673 15) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.682 16) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.848 17) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.866 18) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.998 19) Oliver Bearman Haas +2.286 20) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +3.997

Sky Sports F1's Dutch GP schedule

Friday August 29

1.30pm: Team principals' press conference

2.45pm: Dutch Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 3pm)*

4.25pm: F1 Academy Practice 2

5.20pm: The F1 Show

Saturday August 30

9.20am: F1 Academy Qualifying

10.05am: Dutch Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10:30am)*

1pm: Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

2pm: DUTCH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING

4pm: F1 Academy Race 1

Sunday August 31

9.35am: F1 Academy Race 2

10.50am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: The DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime