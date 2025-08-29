George Russell contract: Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says new deal is 'a formality' at Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says there is "no gamesmanship" in his contract talks with George Russell and revealed a new deal is "a formality".

Russell and Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli are both out of contract at the end of this year, with the British driver stating ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix that he chose to delay negotiations over the summer break to ensure "everything is right".

Sky Sports News understands talks between Mercedes and Russell have been advancing towards a multi-year deal which would see him stay at the team until at least the end of 2027.

"George is a Mercedes driver and Kimi as well. They are part of the team, part of the structure," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 at Zandvoort.

"Where we are is formalities. How can we optimise his performance, his marketing days, his travel? These are not trivial things. We have started to sit down and put our heads together to discuss that. [It is] a formality."

In June, Russell stated talks over a new contract were being held up by Wolff talking to Max Verstappen over a seismic signing that would see the four-time world champion join Mercedes. Last month, Verstappen confirmed he would stay at Red Bull next year.

Asked if Russell was now delaying negotiations, Wolff responded: "No, not at all. George has been with us for 10 years. There's no gamesmanship or games being played with each other.

"The target is to have each other in the best possible place, so there is no negotiating tactic on either side."

The F1 2026 line-ups Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton Mercedes ??? ??? Red Bull Max Verstappen ??? Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Racing Bulls ??? ??? Haas Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Alpine Pierre Gasly ??? Cadillac Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Russell: No major time pressure over new Mercedes contract

Russell is seen as one of the best drivers on the grid, having produced an impressive 2024 campaign, dominating Lewis Hamilton in qualifying and finishing 22 points clear of his team-mate in the driver's standings despite losing out on a victory in Belgium because of a disqualification that was not his fault.

The chance to assert himself was further enhanced when Wolff decided to gamble on putting hugely-inexperienced Antonelli in the other 2025 Mercedes car, with the Italian teenager sure to need some time to find his feet at motorsport's top level.

This season has seen Russell do just that, scoring six podiums and taking Mercedes' only realistic opportunity of winning at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell told Sky Sports F1: "I definitely wanted to take the summer to really think about my future, because it's obviously important for everybody when you're discussing the coming years.

"The team and Toto were very open to discussing or finding a solution during the break, but I just wanted to take that time.

"There are pros and cons in terms of duration. The truth is, I just want to win, and I want to win with Mercedes. If I could choose, that is what I would choose to do.

"But, of course, things have to be right, things have to be aligned - there's a lot more to our job than just driving on a Sunday afternoon.

"It's positively moving in the right direction but there's no time pressure from my side, there's no major time pressure from the team's side, so I just want to ensure it's done right, and not done quickly."

