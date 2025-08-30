Dutch GP: Lando Norris dominates final practice at Zandvoort from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri ahead of qualifying

Lando Norris completed a practice clean sweep at the Dutch Grand Prix to assert himself as favourite for Qualifying at Zandvoort later on Saturday.

After topping both of Friday's sessions, Norris was quickest in final practice by 0.242s from Oscar Piastri, who leads his McLaren team-mate by nine points in the Drivers' Championship.

On a track that continued to evolve after morning rain, Norris was faster in every sector in the final soft tyre run compared to Piastri and is on course to repeat his pole and victory from Zandvoort last year.

"Lando does seem to have the upper hand and will take a psychological advantage into qualifying as he has been fastest in all three practice sessions," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"But you can never count Oscar out, as he does always seem to keep a little bit in his pocket for qualifying. It should be brilliant."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how McLaren's close title fight unfolded in numbers as Oscar Piastri currently sits nine points ahead of team-mate Lando Norris going into the second half of the 2025 season

Mercedes' George Russell was third but 0.886s behind pace-setter Norris, who has won three of the last four races. Russell is under investigation for a bizarre incident where he nearly collided with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso prior to the pit entry during final practice.

Williams' Carlos Sainz impressed in fourth, ahead of home hero Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso and George Russell almost had a massive crash during final practice in the Netherlands

Lewis Hamilton ran wide on his qualifying simulation, so ended the session in 14th, but showed competitive pace earlier on in his Ferrari.

Aston Martin were surprisingly fast on Friday but Alonso was only 10th, although Lance Stroll fared better in eighth after the team repaired his car overnight following his massive accident in second practice.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli's struggles continued as he suffered a downshifting problem and was down in 17th, nearly one second off team-mate Russell.

Dutch GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:08.972 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.242 3) George Russell Mercedes +0.886 4) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.941 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.953 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.966 7) Alex Albon Williams +1.127 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.131 9) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.194 10) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.260 11) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.328 12) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.377 13) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.389 14) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.401 15) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.623 16) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.627 17) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.725 18) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.829 19) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.991 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.082

Sky Sports F1's Dutch GP schedule

Saturday August 30

1pm: Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

2pm: DUTCH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING

4pm: F1 Academy Race 1

Sunday August 31

9.35am: F1 Academy Race 2

10.50am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: The DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime