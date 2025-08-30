Dutch GP: Lando Norris dominates final practice at Zandvoort from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri ahead of qualifying
Lando Norris continued his superb pace in final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as he beat McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by nearly a quarter of a second; watch Qualifying later on Saturday at 2pm with build-up from 1pm live on Sky Sports F1
Saturday 30 August 2025 13:02, UK
Lando Norris completed a practice clean sweep at the Dutch Grand Prix to assert himself as favourite for Qualifying at Zandvoort later on Saturday.
After topping both of Friday's sessions, Norris was quickest in final practice by 0.242s from Oscar Piastri, who leads his McLaren team-mate by nine points in the Drivers' Championship.
On a track that continued to evolve after morning rain, Norris was faster in every sector in the final soft tyre run compared to Piastri and is on course to repeat his pole and victory from Zandvoort last year.
"Lando does seem to have the upper hand and will take a psychological advantage into qualifying as he has been fastest in all three practice sessions," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.
"But you can never count Oscar out, as he does always seem to keep a little bit in his pocket for qualifying. It should be brilliant."
Mercedes' George Russell was third but 0.886s behind pace-setter Norris, who has won three of the last four races. Russell is under investigation for a bizarre incident where he nearly collided with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso prior to the pit entry during final practice.
Williams' Carlos Sainz impressed in fourth, ahead of home hero Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Lewis Hamilton ran wide on his qualifying simulation, so ended the session in 14th, but showed competitive pace earlier on in his Ferrari.
Aston Martin were surprisingly fast on Friday but Alonso was only 10th, although Lance Stroll fared better in eighth after the team repaired his car overnight following his massive accident in second practice.
Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli's struggles continued as he suffered a downshifting problem and was down in 17th, nearly one second off team-mate Russell.
Dutch GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:08.972
|2) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.242
|3) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.886
|4) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.941
|5) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.953
|6) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.966
|7) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.127
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.131
|9) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.194
|10) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.260
|11) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.328
|12) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.377
|13) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.389
|14) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.401
|15) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.623
|16) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.627
|17) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.725
|18) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.829
|19) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.991
|20) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.082
