Dutch GP Qualifying: Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris to Zandvoort pole with Max Verstappen third, Isack Hadjar fourth

Oscar Piastri turned the tables on Lando Norris when it mattered most to claim pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix after a gripping qualifying duel between the title-contending McLaren drivers.

Norris had set the pace in all three practice sessions at Zandvoort but, not for the first time this season, championship leader Piastri saved his best until last to beat his British team-mate to the head of Sunday's grid by 0.012s.

Piastri is now in the perfect position to try and extend his nine-point advantage over Norris in the 75-lap race on the banks of the North Sea on F1's resumption after its summer break.

Max Verstappen gave the orange-clad home crowd something to cheer by taking third place on a return to form of sorts for Red Bull, although their quarter-of-a-second deficit to pole underlined McLaren's continued dominance.

The Dutchman will unexpectedly be joined on the second row by Isack Hadjar from sister team Racing Bulls after the Frenchman delivered a storming final lap to get ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and the Ferrari drivers

With Russell fifth, Charles Leclerc won out in the battle of the Ferraris by jumping ahead of Lewis Hamilton on the final laps of Q3 to take sixth despite the latter having been the quicker of the two up to then.

Capping a fine Saturday for Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson took eighth ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who saw the team's Friday promise fade as the pace ramped up.

Dutch GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2) Lando Norris, McLaren



3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



4) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



5) George Russell, Mercedes



6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



7) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



8) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



9) Carlos Sainz, Williams



10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

But Lance Stroll qualified 20th and last in the second Aston Martin after crashing for the second successive day in the early minutes of Q1.

Approaching the fast right-handed Turn 13, Stroll touched the grass with his left-hand wheels under braking and was sent spinning off the track, across the gravel into the barriers.

He was able to drive the car back to the pit lane but the damage was too significant for the team to fix it in time for him to rejoin the session. Stroll's mechanics had already worked beyond F1's curfew late into Friday night to change the first survival cell on his AMR25 after the first crash - and now face another period of repairs.

Sky Sports F1's Dutch GP schedule

Sunday August 31

9.35am: F1 Academy Race 2

10.50am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: The DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

