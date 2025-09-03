Lando Norris: McLaren team principal Andrea Stella expects title fightback from British driver ahead of Italian Grand Prix

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes Lando Norris' retirement in Zandvoort will bring out the best of the British driver to ignite a title fightback.

Norris trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 34 points after an oil leak caused by the car's chassis forced him to retire during the latter stages of the Dutch Grand Prix, which was won by his McLaren team-mate.

The points gap between the title protagonists is the biggest of this season and it comes with nine rounds remaining, starting with this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

"If anything, we may see even a better version of Lando because now is the time to extract, if there is anything more, even more out of his potential," said Stella.

"I look forward to seeing Lando in the coming races. I'm sure this is going to be a great spectacle for Formula 1 and, if anything, it's going to make the competition with Oscar even more interesting."

Norris came into 2025 as joint-favourite for the championship along with Max Verstappen but Piastri has been the more consistent driver and delivered at crucial times.

Aside from a spin at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on his way to ninth, Piastri is yet to finish outside of the top four whereas Norris has suffered two retirements, the first coming in Canada when he ran into the back of his team-mate.

"It's only made it harder for me and put me under more pressure. But it's almost a big enough gap now that I can just chill out about it and just go for it," said Norris.

"The only thing I can do is try to win every race. That's going to be difficult, but I'll make sure I give it everything I can.

"Tough one. Of course it's frustrating. It hurts a bit, it hurts for sure, in a championship point of view. It's a lot of points to lose so quickly and so easily. There's nothing I can control now, so I'll just take it on the chin and move on."

Stella: Norris will have extra motivation

Norris was on course to finish second behind Piastri in Zandvoort after missing out on pole position by just 0.012s which gave the Australian track position.

Piastri has overturned his pace deficit from last year and is 12-6 ahead in the qualifying head-to-head (including Sprint Qualifying).

But, Stella has "no doubt" Norris will now raise his game and expects to see "the best of Lando" to recover the points he's lost.

"I look forward to seeing what Lando will be in condition to express because we know that his talent is immense and I'm sure this situation in the championship will give him extra motivation to try and extract it," he said.

"When it comes to the team, what's important is that the team keeps racing in the same way we have gone racing so far.

"Staying as neutral as possible, facilitating the pursuits of their own aspirations for Lando and Oscar in a balanced way, in a fair way, in a sportsmanlike way and that's what we will continue to do.

"I don't think there's any change in the approach of the team that is triggered based on the fact that we have this situation in Zandvoort."

Asked about Norris' comments to "just go for it", Stella added: "Lando's one of the most fair, balanced, in a way I would almost say trustworthy individuals before being a driver.

"When he says he's going to be full commitment or whatever he said, it just means that if anything he will try to extract out of himself even more from his incredible potential.

Verstappen: Enough races to turn title race around

Max Verstappen has won the last four world titles but is set to relinquish his crown to one of the McLaren drivers.

Verstappen's toughest battle came in 2021 against Lewis Hamilton where the title race ebbed and flowed several times, so the Dutchman is aware of the different challenge Piastri and Norris face in their respective positions.

"[Car failures] are out of your control. So, you just need to keep working hard, keep trying to win," said Verstappen.

"As simple as that. Especially when you are team-mates, you have the same car, same opportunities. It's probably a little bit more complicated than when it's two different teams, but still a lot of races and you can see things can swing.

"Like Oscar said, you don't know if you get a mechanical failure or not, it's out of your control. So yes, it's not ideal, but there are enough races to either turn it around or not, and time will tell."

