Isack Hadjar: Red Bull step up would be 'way easier' for F1 2026 season says Racing Bulls driver after Dutch GP podium

​​​​​​Isack Hadjar believes it would be "way easier" to step up to Red Bull's senior team for the start of F1's rules revolution in 2026 than has been the case, as speculation intensifies that he is in line for promotion next season.

The 20-year-old Frenchman's already-impressive rookie F1 season at Racing Bulls took a further high-profile step forward at last week's Dutch Grand Prix when he claimed a maiden podium finish in third, becoming just the fourth driver in the junior team's 19-year history to finish a race in the top three.

With Yuki Tsunoda, who finished ninth at Zandvoort, continuing to face an uncertain future as Max Verstappen's team-mate, Hadjar is clearly the alternative candidate were Red Bull to make a change ahead of a 2026 season when F1's chassis and engine regulations are being completely overhauled.

And while Tsunoda has followed Liam Lawson, Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly over the past six years in struggling in world champion Verstappen's shadow, Hadjar has explained why he believes joining next year would be different.

"At the start of the year, you were asking me if I was feeling ready to jump in the Red Bull this year, and the answer is still 'no'. I don't see the point of doing that right now," Hadjar told reporters at Monza ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Speaking on the F1 Show Podcast, Jacques Villeneuve believes Isack Hadjar would be a good fit if Red Bull were to promote him as second driver.

"But '26 is a different question because it's a brand-new start for the team, there won't be this talk of a 'second car thing'. This won't be a thing because it's a brand-new car for everyone.

"You actually will be in a phase where you need to direct the car into the right direction, so I think this is actually interesting."

Hadjar added that a promotion for 2026 would be "way easier" to manage than now.

Relive Racing Bulls' and Isack Hadjar's incredible celebrations after he achieved his maiden Formula 1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

And although he says he has had no discussions as yet with Helmut Marko, Red Bull's motorsport advisor, about any step up, he made clear he would have no reservations about it were he to eventually receive a call-up.

"It's obviously something I have in mind, there's nine races left to prove I can do a very good job," he said.

"I want to drive for the best team. That that's all I want, really."

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Italian Grand Prix

