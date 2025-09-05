Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton fastest in Practice One on Monza bow for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc second
Lewis Hamilton carries a five-place grid penalty into his first Monza as a Ferrari driver but starts strongly to head Charles Leclerc on P1 timesheet; McLaren unusually off the pace in sixth; watch second practice at Monza later on Friday from 4pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 5 September 2025 14:20, UK
Lewis Hamilton led team-mate Charles Leclerc in an impressive one-two as Ferrari made a flying start to their home Italian Grand Prix in Practice One at Monza.
A year on from Leclerc's emotional victory in front of the Tifosi for the home team at Monza, Ferrari's car impressed again straight away in the fast low-downforce conditions required at F1's 'Temple of Speed'.
Leclerc had initially proved the quicker of the two Ferraris and led the timesheet until the closing minutes of the session when Hamilton uncorked a 1:20.177 to go just over a tenth faster, ensuring the Briton marked his debut hour on track as a Ferrari driver at Monza in eye-catching fashion.
Hamilton already knows he will start Sunday's race from no higher than sixth due to a grid penalty carried over from last week in Zandvoort for a yellow-flag infringement ahead of that race, but will surely be buoyed by his strong start on a track where he is the joint-record holder for wins.
"He needs to enjoy these moments," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.
"Maybe they have their engines turned up, maybe they haven't, it will all become clear tomorrow.
"But it's a good start to the weekend for Hamilton. Enjoy it."
Williams can also be pleased with their own flying start to the event on a track they have gone well at in the recent past after Carlos Sainz finished third quickest, albeit 0.5s back on Hamilton.
With Max Verstappen fourth in the Red Bull having made the initial medium-tyre running in the session, dominant championship leaders McLaren unusually started well off the pace.
Lando Norris was sixth and 0.9s back on Hamilton after difficulties on his soft-tyre runs, including a trip through the gravel at the high-speed Lesmos.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri sat out the opening session as McLaren gave a second outing of the season to Ireland's Alex Dunne. The F2 front-runner finished 16th quickest, half a second behind Norris.
Italy's Kimi Antonelli was a solid fifth fastest at the start of his first full home grand prix but Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who was eighth quickest, finished the session by stopping at the side of the track.
"It was a hydraulics issue for George and the engine shut down to protect everything," confirmed Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff to Sky Sports F1.
Antonelli, then in F2, crashed at the Parabolica within minutes of his F1 debut when handed a Practice One run-out by the team at his home event last year.
Williams finished with both their cars comfortably in the top 10 as Alex Albon took seventh, with Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar 10th.
Hadjar brought out the red flag in the closing 20 minutes after running wide at the Ascari chicane and bringing gravel onto the circuit.
Leclerc was briefly under investigation having overtaken Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg just after the red flags came out, but stewards swiftly ruled no further action was warranted.
That was seemingly because the Ferrari had no time to abort the pass. Leclerc said over team radio he "broke as hard as possible when I saw the red flag", but the speed difference meant he sailed past the Sauber anyway.
Alpine reserve Paul Aron was given his first Friday run-out of the season by his parent team, having previously been loaned to Sauber for two P1 sessions this year, and was 20th fastest after an earlier spin at the second chicane.
Italian GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1 Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:20.117
|2) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.169
|3) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.533
|4) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.575
|5) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.823
|6) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.904
|7) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.956
|8) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.993
|9) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.997
|10) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.041
|11) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.055
|12) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.062
|13) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.084
|14) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.175
|15) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.178
|16) Alex Dunne
|McLaren
|+1.489
|17) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.525
|18) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.536
|19) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.941
|20) Paul Aron
|Alpine
|+2.036
