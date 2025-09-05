Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton fastest in Practice One on Monza bow for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc second

Lewis Hamilton led team-mate Charles Leclerc in an impressive one-two as Ferrari made a flying start to their home Italian Grand Prix in Practice One at Monza.

​​​​​​A year on from Leclerc's emotional victory in front of the Tifosi for the home team at Monza, Ferrari's car impressed again straight away in the fast low-downforce conditions required at F1's 'Temple of Speed'.

Leclerc had initially proved the quicker of the two Ferraris and led the timesheet until the closing minutes of the session when Hamilton uncorked a 1:20.177 to go just over a tenth faster, ensuring the Briton marked his debut hour on track as a Ferrari driver at Monza in eye-catching fashion.

Hamilton already knows he will start Sunday's race from no higher than sixth due to a grid penalty carried over from last week in Zandvoort for a yellow-flag infringement ahead of that race, but will surely be buoyed by his strong start on a track where he is the joint-record holder for wins.

"He needs to enjoy these moments," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"Maybe they have their engines turned up, maybe they haven't, it will all become clear tomorrow.

"But it's a good start to the weekend for Hamilton. Enjoy it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Karun Chandhok is in the Skypad to explain why Lewis Hamilton will serve a five-place grid penalty from the previous race at Zandvoort at his first Monza weekend as a Ferrari driver

Williams can also be pleased with their own flying start to the event on a track they have gone well at in the recent past after Carlos Sainz finished third quickest, albeit 0.5s back on Hamilton.

With Max Verstappen fourth in the Red Bull having made the initial medium-tyre running in the session, dominant championship leaders McLaren unusually started well off the pace.

Lando Norris was sixth and 0.9s back on Hamilton after difficulties on his soft-tyre runs, including a trip through the gravel at the high-speed Lesmos.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri sat out the opening session as McLaren gave a second outing of the season to Ireland's Alex Dunne. The F2 front-runner finished 16th quickest, half a second behind Norris.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Brundle takes F1 fans through all the best ways to win the Italian Grand Prix where, in 2024, Charles Leclerc won at Ferrari's home track.

Italy's Kimi Antonelli was a solid fifth fastest at the start of his first full home grand prix but Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who was eighth quickest, finished the session by stopping at the side of the track.

"It was a hydraulics issue for George and the engine shut down to protect everything," confirmed Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff to Sky Sports F1.

Antonelli, then in F2, crashed at the Parabolica within minutes of his F1 debut when handed a Practice One run-out by the team at his home event last year.

Williams finished with both their cars comfortably in the top 10 as Alex Albon took seventh, with Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar 10th.

Hadjar brought out the red flag in the closing 20 minutes after running wide at the Ascari chicane and bringing gravel onto the circuit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Karun Chandhok is in the Skypad to explain why Charles Leclerc was not penalised for overtaking under a red flag in FP1 if the Italian Grand Prix.

Leclerc was briefly under investigation having overtaken Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg just after the red flags came out, but stewards swiftly ruled no further action was warranted.

That was seemingly because the Ferrari had no time to abort the pass. Leclerc said over team radio he "broke as hard as possible when I saw the red flag", but the speed difference meant he sailed past the Sauber anyway.

Alpine reserve Paul Aron was given his first Friday run-out of the season by his parent team, having previously been loaned to Sauber for two P1 sessions this year, and was 20th fastest after an earlier spin at the second chicane.

Italian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:20.117 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.169 3) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.533 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.575 5) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.823 6) Lando Norris McLaren +0.904 7) Alex Albon Williams +0.956 8) George Russell Mercedes +0.993 9) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.997 10) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.041 11) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.055 12) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.062 13) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.084 14) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.175 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.178 16) Alex Dunne McLaren +1.489 17) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.525 18) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.536 19) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.941 20) Paul Aron Alpine +2.036

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Italian Grand Prix

Friday September 5

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Italian Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday September 6

8.10am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Italian Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 11:30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Italian Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

3pm: ITALIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 7

7.10am: F3 Feature Race

8.40am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's European season concludes with the Italian Grand Prix - watch the whole Monza weekend live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime