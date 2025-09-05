Italian GP: Lando Norris tops Charles Leclerc in tight Monza second practice as Kimi Antonelli beaches his Mercedes

Lando Norris topped a tight second practice at the Italian Grand Prix with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Williams' Carlos Sainz both within one tenth of the McLaren driver.

Norris is hoping to ignite a title charge after retiring from last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix as he aims to make inroads into his 34-point deficit to championship leader Oscar Piastri.

After finishing first practice in sixth and a long way off Lewis Hamilton's timesheet-topping lap, Norris was back on it in the second session and also had the best long-run pace.

"Normally by this point we have, like, a one-second gap on everyone but at the moment it's just a bit close for my liking," said Norris.

"I feel like some small things to improve and for us to still be P1, I thought was good. I thought we improved some stuff from FP1 to FP2 but just a bit close, so I just need to try and make the gap a bit bigger so we're a little more comfortable.

"This is the complete opposite downforce level to Zandvoort where we were just easily quickest and it felt pretty amazing. Here it's quite the opposite. Not a surprise, this is probably what we were expecting, but I definitely think we don't perform quite to the same level in these low-downforce conditions as we do when we are at high downforce.

"The competitors catch up, it looks a bit closer and that makes our life a bit trickier. But I think we're still in a reasonable place, some small things to improve and we'll be a bit better."

Chadwick: Incredibly close at top of timesheet Sky Sports F1's Jamie Chadwick:



"Norris bounced back well. I didn't really know where McLaren were looking to be after FP1, but that session showed a little bit more of their true pace.



"But it's so close. Sainz is up there in P3, it's incredibly close, and there isn't much between any of them. It's encouraging for us going into tomorrow."

It could be a huge fight for pole position in qualifying from 3pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports F1, as the top four were separated by less than two tenths.

Piastri was 0.181s behind Norris but did miss first practice as McLaren gave Irish teenager Alex Dunne a run out in their car as part of the mandatory requirement to run a rookie in practice at least four times this season.

McLaren were given a reprimand for letting Piastri out of his garage too early following a red flag period.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were given one-grid place penalties earlier this year in Bahrain for the same infringement, but that took place during qualifying, rather than a practice session.

"I think we just misjudged, got confused with the messaging on the timing system and went a little bit early. But not concerned," said Piastri before the reprimand

Ferrari continued their tradition of being competitive in Monza, even in a challenging season, with Leclerc in second and Hamilton in fifth despite both drivers having minor trips through the gravel during second practice.

Chandhok: Ferrari, Williams, Red Bull can challenge McLaren for pole Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok:



"It certainly feels like Ferrari and Williams, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen if he can put a lap together, can challenge McLaren in qualifying."

Hamilton, who led a Ferrari one-two in first practice, was 0.192s behind Norris with Max Verstappen another 0.007s back in sixth place.

Williams could cause a surprise as Sainz and Alex Albon were towards the top of the timesheets all day.

Antonelli caused an early red flag after beaching his Mercedes for the second Friday running as he lost control at Turn 7.

It adds to the difficult run of form for Antonelli, but Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has publicly backed the 19-year-old Italian, who is set to stay with the team for 2026 alongside George Russell.

"I pushed a bit too hard for the braking moment. It's a shame. The day was looking good as I had a good FP1 and the start of FP2 was looking strong," said Antonelli.

"The confidence is still high and we are moving in the right direction with the setup. A shame to miss some laps but I will get ready to deliver the best job tomorrow."

Italian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:19.878 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.083 3) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.096 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.181 5) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.192 6) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.199 7) Alex Albon Williams +0.301 8) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.363 9) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.391 10) George Russell Mercedes +0.398 11) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.505 12) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.597 13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.650 13) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.729 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.767 16) Esteban Ocon Haas +0.776 17) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.933 18) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.224 19) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.489 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.686

Saturday September 6

8.10am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Italian Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 11:30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Italian Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

3pm: ITALIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 7

7.10am: F3 Feature Race

8.40am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

