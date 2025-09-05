Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc encouraged by Ferrari Monza pace as F1 rivals challenge McLaren

Lando Norris says McLaren's rivals are "just a bit close for my liking" at Monza with F1 2025's dominant force appearing braced for a greater challenge from multiple teams - including home favourites Ferrari - at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

​​​​​Norris topped the second practice times at high-speed Monza on Friday but McLaren's advantage over the field was nowhere near as large as at proved at Zandvoort last week.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - whose team-mate Lewis Hamilton had topped a one-two for the team in first practice - and Carlos Sainz in an impressively-fast Williams both finished within a tenth of a second of Norris' pace.

With championship leader Oscar Piastri fourth in the other McLaren, Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen were within 0.2s of the top of the timesheet too.

The whole top 10 was separated by just four tenths of a second, leading to expectations of a fiercely-competitive battle for pole position in Saturday's qualifying hour from 3pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

Norris, who has regularly played down McLaren's often-larger Friday advantages this season, admitted: "Normally by this point we have like a one-second gap on everyone, but at the moment it's just a bit close for my liking at the minute."

He then added: "This is the complete opposite downforce level to Zandvoort.

"In Zandvoort we were just easily quickest and it felt pretty amazing, here it's quite the opposite. Not a surprise, this is probably what we were expecting, but I definitely think we don't perform to quite to the same level in these low-downforce conditions as we do when we are at high downforce.

"The competitors catch up, it looks a bit closer and that makes our life a bit trickier. But I think we're still in a reasonable pace, some small things to improve and we'll be a bit better."

Piastri, who leads Norris by 34 points in the standings after the Briton's retirement last Sunday, admitted he was surprised by just how close the field was

"A little bit, yes," he said. "I think it was also who was in the mix was a bit of a surprise. The Williams' looked strong in both sessions so let's see if they are still there tomorrow but I think it's going to be a close weekend."

McLaren have won all-but three of this season's first 15 grands prix, including the last five in a row, but were beaten by Leclerc in a Ferrari tactical triumph at Monza last season.

Penalised Hamilton still 'optimistic' as Leclerc sees pole chance

As is often the case at their high-speed home track, Ferrari appear right in the hunt at the front as they bid to deliver back-to-back Monza wins for their passionate fanbase - and a first Grand Prix success of 2025.

The SF-25 immediately looked quick in Monza's skittish low-downforce conditions with Hamilton marking his Italian GP bow for the home team by leading Leclerc at the top of the Practice One timesheet.

The Briton, who carries a five-place grid penalty into Saturday, slipped to fifth in the afternoon but feels he knows where he went wrong on set-up between sessions.

"P1 was a good session, P2 we made some changes and the car was a bit worse. The good thing is we can go back on it," said Hamilton ahead of Saturday morning's final-practice running.

"Lots of positives to take from today and we will do some work overnight and I hope tomorrow we can be better."

Leclerc described their car as "tricky but fast" after two off-track moments in second practice.

But asked if he thought he could contend for pole, Leclerc replied: "For now I think it's on the cards but I don't know how much Red Bull and McLaren have pushed just yet.

"I think they have more than what we have in the pocket. We still need to improve the car but, if we do, I think there's a possibility."

Hamilton's sanction for a pre-race yellow-flags infringement at Zandvoort already rules him out of taking pole and means he will start Sunday's race from no higher than sixth position.

But the five-time Monza victor still sees reasons for encouragement for his Sunday despite the apparent closeness of the field.

"It will be difficult to overtake because we are all so close within the top 15," added Hamilton.

"I do feel optimistic, I still feel like I can potentially move forwards and I was much happier with the car today, so I hope that continues tomorrow."

Lewis Hamilton on his first experience of being a Ferrari driver at Monza:



“Pretty incredible! Amazing feeling leaving the garage. Just the whole experience, while I’m blue. (the colour of Ferrari's T-shirts this weekend) I joined the team to be in red!



“Being in the garage, the experience we had on Thursday with the Tifosi in Milan...



“Then to come here and drive out of the garage in a red car is all I ever thought it would be and more."

Williams 'hit the ground running', Verstappen makes 'decent' start

Williams' car was also enjoying the high-speed low-downforce conditions with Alex Albon and particularly Carlos Sainz running near the top of the timesheets all day.

Sainz finished third in both sessions, with Albon taking consecutive seventh-fastest times.

"Honestly, in terms of lap time and performance, it looks like an encouraging day," acknowledged Sainz, who is in a run of five successive top-five race finishes at Monza.

"We seemed to hit the ground running this morning with a good set-up and good balance that seemed to give us decent lap times. In terms of confidence, not quite up there, I've been struggling a bit in Turn 11 and Turn Seven to throw the car in and be at home.

"The car feels quite different to a Ferrari around here, it has some very good traits and some very difficult ones, but every lap I do I'm trying to learn how to adapt around it.

Image: Carlos Sainz finished in the top three of both Friday practice sessions

"But promising pace and now I need to make sure I feel more comfortable on the first lap on softs and also a bit in some corners where I feel I am still lacking a bit. But all in all, with those things here and there, good pace."

Sixth-fastest Verstappen was also encouraged by his start in the Red Bull, a year on from qualifying 0.7s off pole position in one of the team's worst showings of 2024.

"Last year for us it was a very difficult weekend and we seem a lot more competitive, been happier with the car as well," said Verstappen.

"The sessions have been quite tricky with people going off and putting a lot of gravel on the track.

"Overall, it has been quite a decent Friday for us."

Saturday September 6

8.10am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Italian Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 11:30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Italian Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

3pm: ITALIAN GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 7

7.10am: F3 Feature Race

8.40am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

