Pierre Gasly: Alpine driver signs new contract until end of 2028 Formula 1 season with Enstone-based outfit

Pierre Gasly has signed a new contract extension to stay with Alpine until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Gasly joined Alpine in 2023 and already had a deal until 2026 but has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Enstone-based outfit.

The 29-year-old has scored two podiums with Alpine - at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix and 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - and previously won his only race at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix with AlphaTauri.

"I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud," said Gasly ahead of Saturday's Italian Grand Prix action at Monza.

"Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future. Flavio's [Briatore] support and belief in me, François' [Provost] commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships.

"We're all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story."

Alpine are having a challenging season as they are last in the F1 Constructors' Championship, but Gasly has largely been the lead driver above Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto, scoring the team's only points in Bahrain, Spain, Great Britain and Belgium.

Next year sees a new set of car regulations, and Alpine have decided to not use their own Renault engines, instead taking Mercedes' power units.

There have been major changes at the team with Oliver Oakes leaving his role as team principal in May for personal reasons and former FIA sporting director Steve Nielson becoming managing director, with Briatore continuing in his advisory role but understood to have some control of the team.

Briatore, who returned to Alpine in May 2024, praised Gasly for his qualities on and off the track, saying: "Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team.

"We're well prepared for the new era of Formula 1, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future. Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period.

"I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time."

