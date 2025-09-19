Azerbaijan GP: Lando Norris fastest after Baku track issue in first practice as Oscar Piastri suffers early engine problems

Lando Norris was quickest in a disruptive first practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as championship leader Oscar Piastri suffered an early power unit scare.

Norris, who trails Piastri by 31 points in the Drivers' Championship with eight race weekends to go, was fast throughout the session which was red flagged for 25 minutes due to a kerb issue at Turn 16.

The red flag benefitted Piastri because he suffered an early power unit problem which McLaren resolved during the stoppage, so the championship leader lost little track time compared to his rivals on a track which rewards high confidence given the close proximity of the barriers.

"The fact they got him back on track and he had a reasonable amount of running, plus the red flag, I don't think it's a massive issue," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"What Lando has done by setting the benchmark straight away is what we have seen through this season. Oscar builds up through the weekend that ramps it up in qualifying."

McLaren appear to be in a league of their own, on a weekend they can seal the Constructors' Championship, as Norris was 0.310s ahead of Piastri and over half a second clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third.

Leclerc has taken the last five pole positions in Baku, including Sprint poles, but any hopes of challenging McLaren for the win in similar fashion to his epic battle with Piastri 12 months ago, already look doubtful.

His team-mate Lewis Hamilton clipped the inside wall at Turn 5 and suffered a puncture, plus front wing damage, as he ended first practice down in 13th.

Piastri also hit the wall late on at Turn 15 but got away with it, while F1's most recent race-winner Max Verstappen went down the escape road at the same corner.

An ill George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, with Williams' Alex Albon in fifth and Yuki Tsunoda ahead of Red Bull team-mate Verstappen in sixth and seventh.

Carlos Sainz finished eighth from Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, with Kimi Antonelli in 11th.

Alpine's Franco Colapinto was noted by Race Control for allegedly overtaking another car during red flag conditions but it was subsequently ruled that no further action was required.

Azerbaijan GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:43.014 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.256 4) George Russell Mercedes 1:43.257 5) Alex Albon Williams 1:43.563 6) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 1:43.738 7) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.790 8) Carlos Sainz Williams 1:43.859 9) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:43.903 10) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:43.975 11) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:43.985 12) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:43.986 13) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:44.087 14) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:44.087 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:44.139 16) Oliver Bearman Haas 1:44.151 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:44.329 18) Esteban Ocon Haas 1:44.439 19) Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:45.299 20) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:45.418

Friday September 19

10.55am: F2 Qualifying

11.40am: Team Principals' Press Conference

12.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*

2.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday September 20

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts at 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint Race

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 21

7.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

