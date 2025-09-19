 Skip to content

Azerbaijan GP: Lando Norris fastest after Baku track issue in first practice as Oscar Piastri suffers early engine problems

Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two from Oscar Piastri in first practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but it was an eventful session to start the Baku race weekend; watch second practice later on Friday at 1pm with Qualifying on Saturday from 1pm, live on Sky Sports F1

By Nigel Chiu in Baku

Friday 19 September 2025 11:37, UK

First practice saw an early red flag after this unusual debris appeared on a kerb at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lando Norris was quickest in a disruptive first practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as championship leader Oscar Piastri suffered an early power unit scare.

Norris, who trails Piastri by 31 points in the Drivers' Championship with eight race weekends to go, was fast throughout the session which was red flagged for 25 minutes due to a kerb issue at Turn 16.

The red flag benefitted Piastri because he suffered an early power unit problem which McLaren resolved during the stoppage, so the championship leader lost little track time compared to his rivals on a track which rewards high confidence given the close proximity of the barriers.

"The fact they got him back on track and he had a reasonable amount of running, plus the red flag, I don't think it's a massive issue," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"What Lando has done by setting the benchmark straight away is what we have seen through this season. Oscar builds up through the weekend that ramps it up in qualifying."

Oscar Piastri suffered an engine issue during Azerbaijan GP first practice

McLaren appear to be in a league of their own, on a weekend they can seal the Constructors' Championship, as Norris was 0.310s ahead of Piastri and over half a second clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third.

Leclerc has taken the last five pole positions in Baku, including Sprint poles, but any hopes of challenging McLaren for the win in similar fashion to his epic battle with Piastri 12 months ago, already look doubtful.

His team-mate Lewis Hamilton clipped the inside wall at Turn 5 and suffered a puncture, plus front wing damage, as he ended first practice down in 13th.

Lewis Hamilton limps into the pit after clipping the wall during FP1 at the Azerbaijan GP

Piastri also hit the wall late on at Turn 15 but got away with it, while F1's most recent race-winner Max Verstappen went down the escape road at the same corner.

An ill George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, with Williams' Alex Albon in fifth and Yuki Tsunoda ahead of Red Bull team-mate Verstappen in sixth and seventh.

Carlos Sainz finished eighth from Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, with Kimi Antonelli in 11th.

Alpine's Franco Colapinto was noted by Race Control for allegedly overtaking another car during red flag conditions but it was subsequently ruled that no further action was required.

Azerbaijan GP Practice One Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704
2) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:43.014
3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.256
4) George Russell Mercedes 1:43.257
5) Alex Albon Williams 1:43.563
6) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 1:43.738
7) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.790
8) Carlos Sainz Williams 1:43.859
9) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:43.903
10) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:43.975
11) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:43.985
12) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 1:43.986
13) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:44.087
14) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:44.087
15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:44.139
16) Oliver Bearman Haas 1:44.151
17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:44.329
18) Esteban Ocon Haas 1:44.439
19) Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:45.299
20) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:45.418

Sky Sports F1's Azerbaijan GP schedule

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit

Friday September 19
10.55am: F2 Qualifying
11.40am: Team Principals' Press Conference
12.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)*
2.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday September 20
9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts at 9.30am)
11.10am: F2 Sprint Race
12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up
1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING
3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 21
7.55am: F2 Feature Race
10.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*
12pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*
2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction
3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 is in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime

