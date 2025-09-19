Azerbaijan GP: Lewis Hamilton 'really seeing progress' at Ferrari after topping Baku pace amid McLaren mistakes

Lewis Hamilton believes he is "really starting to see the progress come through" at Ferrari after he set the pace on the opening day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In a second practice session on Baku which saw championship leaders McLaren hit trouble with both their title-contending drivers, Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc led the way on a fast wall-lined street circuit that the latter has claimed the last four pole positions at.

Hamilton had finished only 13th fastest in the opening session after damaging his car against the barriers but appeared far more comfortable with the SF-25 in the second hour of running, pipping Leclerc to the fastest time by 0.074s as errors left favourites Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri down the timesheet.

"It really has (been a positive day). Thank the lord," said Hamilton, who is still chasing his maiden Ferrari podium after 16 races in red.

"It started out and it wasn't so positive, I would say P1 was a bit of a mess, this is a circuit where you have to have mega confidence on the brakes and had some problems with the brakes. Also, every track I'm going to is the first time driving the Ferrari at that circuit, so acclimatising to that is not easy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton limps into the pit after clipping the wall during FP1 at the Azerbaijan GP

"Then we made some changes going into P2 and the brakes were finally working perfect and so I was really able to make some big advantage in terms of gaining on the brakes.

"So really happy to see the progress and it just goes to show the direction we have been going as a team. Really, really grateful for everyone's patience and everyone pushing so hard because we are really starting to see the progress come through."

After a disappointing showing on home soil at Monza last time out, Leclerc had identified the Baku street track as one of the handful of venues where Ferrari might have their best chance of challenging for a first win of the season over the season's final eight rounds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was looking more comfortable in the car after topping the time sheets in second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Leclerc, despite frustration with his own Friday performance, felt the team had duly made a good start - but struck a big note of caution around their chances of taking on McLaren.

"I think there's a lot more potential, especially coming from me, I didn't do a great job today. But, overall, today we seem to be pretty strong, so it's good," said Leclerc.

"But, and there's a big but, it looks like McLaren is in another world - literally - and I think people will be very surprised [on Saturday] because Lando didn't finish some laps that were very, very impressive. I doubt we will be in the fight with them but compared to the others it seems like we are kind of in a good place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Friday's practice sessions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pressed on whether Ferrari would be in contention for the victory, Leclerc said: "I don't think there's a battle for the win for now but never say never.

"I think in 2021 and in many qualifyings here I felt like it wasn't possible and in the end we made it, so I'll keep my hopes high. But it looks unlikely."

Before he damaged his car against the Turn Four barriers mid-way through the session, Norris had aborted a lap which at the time had seen him lap 0.4s quicker than then-pacesetter Leclerc by the end of the lap's middle sector.

Norris 'annoyed' after crash but 'feeling good'

Norris was looking like the driver to beat until he whacked the wall at Turn Four and damaged his suspension, which meant he missed the final 30 minutes of second practice.

Norris, who trails Piastri by 31 points in the Drivers' Championship, admits he's now "behind" on fully understanding the McLaren car on heavy fuel.

"A costly one. It was feeling good until then. I would rather feel like this and find the limits than not push at all," he said.

"Annoying. I would have liked to get some high fuel laps in, especially on these tyres, the softer compound, compared to last year. It is what it is and I will have to make up for it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren's Lando Norris slams into the wall of the Baku circuit during FP2 at the Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari made a big jump forward from first to second practice and appear to be McLaren's closest challengers.

Norris said: "They were easily the quickest here last year even though Oscar won.

"Ferrari will be quick, Red Bull will be quick. They [Red Bull] are never good on Friday but they go to sleep, wake up and are quick again! So I expect a challenge from at least three other cars tomorrow.

"I have to push. It's tough against the good guys so I have to push and find the limit."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri react to their 'scrappy' practice sessions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Championship leader Piastri suffered a power unit issue in first practice but a long red flag for a kerb issue meant he lost little track time compared to his rivals.

The Australian also clipped the wall in second practice though, as he nudged the outside barrier at Turn 15, but got away with it.

"The pace is there, just not the easiest to get the most out of it at the moment. That's the main thing," said Piastri.

"We will try things in FP3 and look back to see what we can change. It will be a bit different with tyre choices and stuff like that. Still a lot of positives from today, just a few tricky moments."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says the team's drivers are 'free to race', and winning the Constructors' Championship will make no difference to their strategy

Verstappen: Pole will come down to perfect lap

Max Verstappen was six tenths off the pace in second practice but Red Bull have traditionally made significant gains from Friday to Saturday.

Red Bull have struggled in slow corners this season, so the Baku City Circuit should not suit their car on paper but Verstappen was positive about the car's balance.

"It wasn't too bad. Building up to it. What was positive was the car felt quite good. It definitely seems like we have found a stable balance," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Jamie Chadwick and Karun Chandhok discuss Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar's potential move to the Red Bull seat

"This track is very particular in its layout and everything needs to come together to produce a good lap.

"We are still finding that over one lap to get more confidence with myself and the car, just fine-tuning a few little bits.

"The long run felt OK. It's always going to be slippery around here. Tough on the tyres with these softer compounds but not too bad."

The four-time world champion added: "Ferrari is really on it but they are always very fast around here. I don't know how fast McLaren will be.

"I expect a few teams to be quite close then it comes down to driving a perfect lap, or getting your tyres in [the right window] and with such a long straight, if you get lucky with a tow you can gain two tenths easily, so that can make a big difference."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit

Saturday September 20

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts at 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint Race

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 21

7.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 is in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime