Azerbaijan GP: Lando Norris bounces back from crash to set final practice pace ahead of Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri
Red Bull and Ferrari look poised to challenge McLaren for pole position in Baku after competitive final practice; Lando Norris ends up on top by 0.2s; watch Qualifying later on Saturday at 1pm with the Azerbaijan GP itself on Sunday from 12pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Saturday 20 September 2025 12:12, UK
Lando Norris hit back impressively from hitting the wall on Friday to top the final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with McLaren team-mate and title leader Oscar Piastri behind Max Verstappen in third.
After what he admitted was a "costly" mistake in second practice, which saw him damage his McLaren against the wall and miss the second half of the session, Norris was in fine form on his return to action around the challenging Baku City Circuit as he outpaced his nearest rivals by two tenths of a second with a best lap of 1:41.223.
Piastri, who leads Norris by 31 points in the standings, was the one to make several mistakes during this session - almost crashing at Turn Four himself - but eventually worked his way back up to third.
But the Australian was still outpaced by Verstappen, who appears set to challenge the McLarens again two weeks after beating them to pole and victory at Monza.
Friday pacesetter Lewis Hamilton was also just behind in fourth to suggest he will also remain a front-running threat, although Baku qualifying specialist Charles Leclerc slipped to 10th in the sister car.
Qualifying takes place live at 1pm on Sky Sports F1 with a multi-team fight for pole seemingly in store.
"I'm encouraged by the fact that I think we are going to see the Red Bulls and the Ferraris challenging the McLarens in qualifying," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.
Mercedes were not as close in final practice, though, finishing 0.6s behind Norris.
Two weeks after he received the first public criticism of note for his performances from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli continued his fine start to he event to finish fifth fastest ahead of team-mate George Russell.
Williams took seventh with Alex Albon, while Haas look to be serious Q3 contenders with at least Oliver Bearman after the British rookie followed up his fifth-fastest Friday time with the eighth-quickest effort of final practice.
Liam Lawson, who had a wild 360-degree spin at what is effectively the circuit's final corner but avoided hitting the barriers, was ninth ahead of Leclerc, who did not complete a truly representative final soft-tyre attempt.
Azerbaijan GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:41.223
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.222
|3) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.254
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.276
|5) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.653
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.741
|7) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.760
|8) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.762
|9) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.923
|10) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.986
|11) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.044
|12) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.205
|13) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.263
|14) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.368
|15) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.566
|16) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.617
|17) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.645
|18) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.837
|19) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.099
|20) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.127
