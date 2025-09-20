Azerbaijan GP: Lando Norris bounces back from crash to set final practice pace ahead of Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris hit back impressively from hitting the wall on Friday to top the final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with McLaren team-mate and title leader Oscar Piastri behind Max Verstappen in third.

After what he admitted was a "costly" mistake in second practice, which saw him damage his McLaren against the wall and miss the second half of the session, Norris was in fine form on his return to action around the challenging Baku City Circuit as he outpaced his nearest rivals by two tenths of a second with a best lap of 1:41.223.

Piastri, who leads Norris by 31 points in the standings, was the one to make several mistakes during this session - almost crashing at Turn Four himself - but eventually worked his way back up to third.

But the Australian was still outpaced by Verstappen, who appears set to challenge the McLarens again two weeks after beating them to pole and victory at Monza.

Friday pacesetter Lewis Hamilton was also just behind in fourth to suggest he will also remain a front-running threat, although Baku qualifying specialist Charles Leclerc slipped to 10th in the sister car.

Qualifying takes place live at 1pm on Sky Sports F1 with a multi-team fight for pole seemingly in store.

"I'm encouraged by the fact that I think we are going to see the Red Bulls and the Ferraris challenging the McLarens in qualifying," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Lawson was lucky to escape crashing out of practice three at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after he spun his Racing Bull a dizzying 360 degrees out of Turn 16

Mercedes were not as close in final practice, though, finishing 0.6s behind Norris.

Two weeks after he received the first public criticism of note for his performances from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli continued his fine start to he event to finish fifth fastest ahead of team-mate George Russell.

Williams took seventh with Alex Albon, while Haas look to be serious Q3 contenders with at least Oliver Bearman after the British rookie followed up his fifth-fastest Friday time with the eighth-quickest effort of final practice.

Liam Lawson, who had a wild 360-degree spin at what is effectively the circuit's final corner but avoided hitting the barriers, was ninth ahead of Leclerc, who did not complete a truly representative final soft-tyre attempt.

Azerbaijan GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:41.223 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.222 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.254 4) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.276 5) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.653 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.741 7) Alex Albon Williams +0.760 8) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.762 9) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.923 10) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.986 11) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.044 12) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.205 13) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.263 14) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.368 15) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.566 16) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.617 17) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.645 18) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.837 19) Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.099 20) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.127

Saturday September 20

11.10am: F2 Sprint Race

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit

Sunday September 21

7.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 is in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime