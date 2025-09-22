Christian Horner officially leaves Red Bull as multi-million pound pay-out agreed after July sacking of team principal

Christian Horner has officially left Red Bull after agreeing a multi-million pound exit package that will allow him to make a swift return to Formula 1.

Horner was sacked in July from his dual roles as Red Bull Racing team principal and chief executive after 20 years in charge of one of the sport's most successful outfits.

However, until now, he had remained officially employed by Red Bull as negotiations were held over the terms of his exit, with the Brit still having been owed more than £100m from a contract that had been due to run until the end of 2030.

Red Bull announced on Monday they had reached an agreement for Horner to depart, with Sky Sports F1 understanding that the 51-year-old took a reduced pay-out in the region of £75m to ensure he will be allowed to return to the sport as soon as the summer of 2026.

Red Bull chief executive of corporate projects and investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said: "We would like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Horner oversaw two periods of dominance by Red Bull in Formula 1, with Sebastian Vettel and the team winning four consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships from 2010-2013 and Max Verstappen winning the last four drivers' championships from 2021-2024. Red Bull were also constructors' champions in 2022 and 2023.

Horner said: "Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege. When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead - the championships, the races, the people, the memories. I'm incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me.

"However for me my biggest satisfaction has been assembling and leading the most amazing group of talented and driven individuals and seeing them flourish as a subsidiary of an energy drinks company and seeing them take on and beat some of the biggest automotive brands in the world."

Horner faced a turbulent last 18 months in the job both on and off the track.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague were dismissed following an appeal last summer. Horner denied the accusations throughout.

McLaren overtook Red Bull as the dominant team in F1 while several high-profile figures left the Milton Keynes squad during the final 18 months of Horner's tenure, including legendary designer Adrian Newey moving to Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Sauber.

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies, who has overseen an upturn in results for Red Bull since the sport's summer break, with Verstappen finishing second at the Dutch Grand Prix before claiming back-to-back victories in Italy and Azerbaijan.

Horner added: "I wish Laurent, Max, Yuki (Tsunoda) and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future. I am confident they will, as ever, deliver success on the track, for our fans, and continue to push to the maximum and I look forward to seeing the first Red Bull / Ford engine in the back of RB22 next year as well as the exciting RB17.

"Racing aside, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz for the opportunity he gave me as a 31 year old, Mark Mateschitz and Saravoot Yoovidyha and finally Chalerm and Daranee Yoovidhya for their friendship and commitment during my time at Red Bull as well as Oliver Mintzlaff and the board for their guidance."

Since his sacking, Horner has been linked with the likes of Alpine and Cadillac, but the latter - a new entry to F1 in 2026 - emphatically shut down the speculation in August.

