Christian Horner: When and how could former Red Bull team principal return to F1 after official departure

Following Christian Horner's official departure from Red Bull, attention has now turned to how and when the former team principal could return to Formula 1.

More than two months on from his sacking as Red Bull Racing team principal and chief executive after 20 years at the helm, the team announced on Monday that Horner had officially left after the terms of his exit had been agreed.

Sky Sports F1 understands that the 51-year-old received a pay-out in the region of £75m, as he accepted less money than he might have been entitled to, to ensure that he will be free to return to F1 by the summer of 2026.

The leaking of the latter detail by those familiar with the terms of the deal leaves little doubt that Horner is fully intent on returning to the paddock.

The brit oversaw two periods of dominance by Red Bull in Formula 1, with Sebastian Vettel and the team winning four consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships from 2010-2013 and Max Verstappen winning the last four drivers' championships from 2021-2024. Red Bull were also constructors' champions in 2022 and 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Craig Slater takes a look back at Christian Horner's 20-year run as Red Bull CEO and team principal

When can Horner return to F1

An exact date for when Horner will be contractually cleared to return to F1 hasn't been revealed, but Sky Sports News' Craig Slater believes it will be before the summer of the 2026 season.

"It won't be from the beginning of 2026, but he would be able to be part of another team before next summer," Slater said. "By late Spring 2026, Christian Horner could be back on the F1 scene again."

While Horner can't work for one of Red Bull's rivals until 2026, it appears he is free and keen to almost immediately begin canvassing his options for a position that will bring him back to the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his sacking after 20 years as team principal, Christian Horner gave an emotional goodbye to the Red Bull staff and says it was the biggest privilege of his life

Slater said: "My understanding is that he does want to make a comeback. The batteries have been recharged.

"He has been very much occupied with negotiating this severance, so he has not turned his mind fully and examined all the potential avenues to bring him back at this point.

"He's been a full-time dad since he left operational duties in the summer break. He's been doing the drop off and pick up from school every day. He's been to see Oasis and Coldplay, so he's had a bit of music.

"He's going away on holiday with his wife Geri Horner for a week now. When he comes back from that, he will turn his attention to what might be the next steps in re-joining the fray."

What could Horner's options be?

Since his sacking, Horner has already been linked with possible returns to F1 as a team principal.

Some thought he might be a viable option to work alongside his friend Flavio Briatore at Alpine, while there was also speculation that F1's new 2026 entrant Cadillac could look to bring him in to spearhead that project.

The Alpine speculation haven't gone beyond paddock chatter, while Cadillac chief executive Dan Towriss "shut down" suggestions the American-owned team could be interested in Horner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle and Naomi Schiff discuss the departure of former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner

Horner's record of success would make him a very attractive option for any F1 team, but he did face a turbulent last 18 months at Red Bull both on and off the track.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague were dismissed following an appeal last summer. Horner denied the accusations throughout.

McLaren overtook Red Bull as the dominant team in F1 while several high-profile figures left the Milton Keynes squad during the final 18 months of Horner's tenure, including legendary designer Adrian Newey moving to Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Sauber.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen insists he's 'fine' with Christian Horner's departure from Red Bull

Given the way he was ultimately pushed out at Red Bull, it remains to be seen whether Horner will risk returning to F1 in a position where he is unable to control his own fate.

It's therefore understood that he could look to become a team owner as well as team boss on his return, with one path to that situation being launching a new team.

F1's existing regulations allow for 12 teams to be on the grid, but given Horner's apparent desire to make a swift return, the lengthy process of establishing a new outfit and gaining approval to join the sport wouldn't necessarily fit his timeline.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the highs and lows Christian Horner's time as Red Bull team principal, with the Brit having recently been relieved of his position

Slater said: "Horner still thinks he has a lot to give. He's only 51. He has money behind him now, some extra money, and I think he wants to get right back up there if he can.

"He's a competitive animal. This did hurt him, it did set him back. It was a painful exit from a company he felt he had developed into a world-beating operation.

"But this maybe gives him the opportunity to be more than just a team boss."

The 2025 Formula 1 title fight continues under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 3-5, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime