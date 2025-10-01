How McLaren can win 2025 F1 Constructors' Championship at Singapore GP with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren get their second – and more straightforward - chance to clinch the 2025 Constructors' Championship at the Singapore Grand Prix as they bid to make up for their disappointing showing in Azerbaijan.

While they missed out on clinching a landmark 10th teams' title in their history with a record seven races to spare in Baku, the defending champions' 2025 coronation remains an inevitability.

Singapore's floodlit street race now gives them the opportunity to tie Red Bull's record from 2023 of becoming champions with six races of the season still to go.

This is how they can do it this Sunday, plus the F1 records that remain in sight for F1 2025's dominant force over the rest of the season...

How McLaren can win Constructors' Championship in Singapore

The events of Baku meant McLaren's lead at the head of the standings was trimmed slightly - yet it remains absolutely formidable, at 333 points.

Mercedes overtook Ferrari for second place and those two teams remain mathematically in the hunt.

However, fourth-placed Red Bull, despite back-to-back wins to close up on second place, officially dropped out of the running at 351 points back with only 346 left on offer.

Constructors' Championship: Top 3 Team Points Gap 1) McLaren 623 2) Mercedes 290 +333 3) Ferrari 286 +337

There will only be a maximum of 303 points remaining for a team to score after Singapore in the six grands prix and three sprints that will remain.

McLaren will therefore be champions if they lead by 303 points or more by the end of the Singapore Grand Prix.

That means Mercedes and/or Ferrari have to reduce their deficits to 301 to delay McLaren's coronation until at least the United States Grand Prix two weeks later on October 19.

Mercedes must outscore McLaren by at least 31 points to stay in mathematical contention, while Ferrari need to outscore them by 35 points.

Were Mercedes to finish one-two (43 points), McLaren would just need 13 points to seal the crown.

But, to put it most simply, a third-placed finish (15 points) for one McLaren car would be more than enough to clinch them the title however many points Mercedes and Ferrari score.

What F1 records could McLaren still break over rest of 2025?

Most points in a season

Record - 860 (Red Bull, 2023); McLaren's current total - 623

With one more car retirement (two) than race wins (one) since the summer break, McLaren's average points haul per race weekend has dropped over the last three weekends to 36.4.

They will need to up it again if they are to break Red Bull's record number of points from 2023, when there were two fewer races. Red Bull's average points per race across those 22 rounds was 39.09.

Largest constructors' winning margin

Record - 451 points (Red Bull, 2023); McLaren's current lead - 333 points

Another record that McLaren could take away from Red Bull, aided by there being two more grands prix than two years ago, but one will which still require plenty of podiums for both drivers until the end of the season.

Most podiums in a season

Record - 33 (Mercedes, 2016); McLaren's current total - 27

This is a record that should still go given there are 14 podiums still up for grabs for a McLaren car this season and the team only need seven more to surpass Mercedes' 2016 total, when the season ran to 21 rounds.

Most fastest laps in a season

Record - 14 (Ferrari, 2004); McLaren's current total - 11

Fastest race laps no longer carry a bonus point, so their significance has lessened, but with 65 per cent of them going to one of the two papaya cars so far this season, this is another record that should at least be equalled.

Most McLaren wins in a season

Record - 15 (1988, from 16 races), McLaren's current total - 12

While they will of course not beat the near-perfect percentage from 1988, McLaren have a chance to a set a new team record with four more victories required across the remaining seven rounds.

