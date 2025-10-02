Lando Norris: McLaren driver draws Ryder Cup example for his F1 comeback title bid against Oscar Piastri ahead of Singapore GP

Lando Norris says the US team's unexpected comeback to challenge on the final day of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black underlines why never giving up in sport is crucial as he bids to energise his own title bid in F1.

After a dismal start to the first two days of their home event in New York last weekend, Keegan Bradley's team equalled the most points won in the singles session on Sunday's final day as they narrowly came up 15-13 short in their attempt to win back the trophy from Team Europe.

In F1, Norris faces his own comeback challenge for the title against McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who leads by a reduced margin of 25 points after the Briton outscored him over the past two races.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports F1's David Croft ahead of this weekend's Singapore GP, in an interview that airs in full during this weekend's race coverage, keen golfer Norris admitted he spent his weekend off from F1 "binge watching the whole of the Ryder Cup every day!"

And on any lessons he can learn from Team USA's Sunday comeback, Norris said: "You can never say never, right?

"I guess last weekend was a really good example of don't give up until you know it's over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris engaged in a game of golf, with Matt Fitzpatrick on hand to provide advice ahead of the Ryder Cup

"I think America proved that after a good battering on Friday and Saturday what they can still do, what they can still achieve and it's very close to them almost winning.

"I guess it's a similar situation in terms of, as they had seven hours left or a day left, for me we've still got seven races, we've got the Sprints. There's still so much opportunity and 20 points or whatever it is, it's not a lot.

"I've already fought back a little bit after the DNF and the loss of 18 points in the Netherlands which is a bit of maybe a Friday or a Saturday day for the US and now the rest of the year is my Sunday.

"I need to try and play catch-up and come back through but there's no point in giving up until the very end so that's what I've got to do."

Friday October 3

8.05am: F1 Academy Practice

10am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice One (session starts at 10.30am)

11.55am: F1 Academy Qualifying

12.40pm: Team principals' press conference

1.45pm: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Singapore Grand Prix

Saturday October 4

7.55am: F1 Academy Race 1

10.15am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

2pm: SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday October 5

8.20am: F1 Academy Race 2

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

The 2025 Formula 1 title fight continues under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime