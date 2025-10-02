George Russell: Mercedes driver provides latest update on Mercedes contract talks ahead of Singapore Grand Prix
George Russell is yet to agree a new deal with Mercedes and provided an update on his contract situation on Thursday; watch every session of the Singapore Grand Prix live this weekend on Sky Sports F1, with first practice from 10.30am on Friday
Thursday 2 October 2025 16:12, UK
George Russell says a new Mercedes contract must be "done right" but does not expect negotiations to run into the post-season.
Russell is the most high-profile F1 driver without a confirmed seat for 2026 and speculation about his future has gone on throughout the summer after Max Verstappen confirmed in July he would not be joining Mercedes, despite talks between his camp and Toto Wolff.
Wolff stated at the end of August that a new contract for Russell was "a formality" and Sky Sports News understands talks between the parties have been advancing towards a multi-year deal which would see him stay at the team until at least the end of 2027.
- How to watch the Singapore GP on Sky Sports
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"I think for for any driver, when you get to a certain point in your career, things have be done right," said Russell ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
"Every time you renew a contract it's the most important one of of your life, and it has to be done with good care. There's nothing to worry about. It will get done.
"It's just about something that's fair, mutually beneficial. I think that's what we all will chase. It's obviously different for certain drivers who may have a bit more power, may have a bit less power. No more updates, nothing to report and I'll be glad to tell you all once there is."
The length of Russell's contract will provide a telling sign about how much Mercedes back their star driver, given Verstappen could become available if Red Bull are not competitive in 2026 when new regulations begin.
Russell, who joined Mercedes from Williams in 2022, himself chose not to be embroiled in negotiations during F1's summer break in August but expects for a new contract to be signed before the end of this season in December.
"Things are moving and progressing. As I've said on numerous occasions before, it's not like we sit at home on the sofa with our feet up and nothing else is going on," he said.
"I've been in Brackley and Brixworth this week, working hard on the sim, looking ahead also to next year. Last week, I had a couple of sponsor events, training, getting back in shape. Our schedules are extremely busy.
"There is no danger of that [not having a contract going into the winter] happening but if it does, it does. But I don't expect it to."
Ted on Russell's contract talks
Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz:
"If the discussions are about how much media and marketing he has to do.
"That's fine compared to if Mercedes are saying 'you can only have one year George to leave a hole open for Max Verstappen'. That would be more concerning."
Russell still not fully fit after Baku illness
Russell nearly pulled out of the last race in Baku due to a respiratory illness but drove through the discomfort to claim his seventh podium of the season.
The Mercedes driver has been working hard to get ready for Singapore, the toughest race of the season, but is still not fully fit.
"I'm feeling better. Baku was a tough one just in terms of how I was feeling," he said.
"I'm not 100 per cent right now. I've improved substantially. But if I think there's any other race, I wouldn't have a single shred of concern.
"Singapore being Singapore and the obvious challenges here, I'm sure it will be fine - but Sunday won't be a breeze."
Mercedes have traditionally struggled in hot temperatures but the slow-speed corners should suit their car. However, Russell expects McLaren and Ferrari to be ahead.
"I think the last two years, we've been reasonably good. Ferrari are often very strong here," he said.
"They were on pole two years ago, and last year they were looking really strong until Q3, which sort of ruined their weekend. And of course, we know McLaren at the hot races, high tyre degradation circuits, are exceptionally strong."
Sky Sports F1's Singapore GP schedule
Friday October 3
8.05am: F1 Academy Practice
10am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice One (session starts at 10.30am)
11.55am: F1 Academy Qualifying
12.40pm: Team principals' press conference
1.45pm: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)
3.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday October 4
7.55am: F1 Academy Race 1
10.15am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)
1pm: Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying build-up
2pm: SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*
4pm: Ted's Quali Notebook
Sunday October 5
8.20am: F1 Academy Race 2
11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up
1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX
3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction
4pm: Ted's Notebook
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
The 2025 Formula 1 title fight continues under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime