Singapore GP: George Russell teases Lando Norris over Max Verstappen title chances as F1 grid assesses state of play

F1's drivers have weighed up Max Verstappen's chances of mounting a stirring comeback to win this year's world title against McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris following the Dutchman's race-winning resurgence.

Having unusually gone almost four months without standing on the top step of the podium, back-to-back wins for Verstappen in Monza and Baku mean the reigning four-time world champion heads into this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix with momentum on his side at the front of the field.

His deficit to title leader Piastri remains large at 69 points, with second-placed Norris 44 points clear of the Dutchman, however. So what chance Verstappen still ending the year as a five-time world champion?

A number of the Dutchman's rivals were asked to put a percentage on it during Thursday's media day in Singapore.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said: "I would say 20 [per cent]

"The gap is substantial and I feel like we have been on tracks, low-downforce Monza, Baku, [where] I felt the Red Bull was very, very strong

"I expect McLaren to come back at the pace we have seen for the most of the season here and some of the future tracks. So I see it very unlikely, but we never know.

"They bought an upgrade in Monza which seems to be working but whether it will work on high-downforce track, I don't think enough to beat the McLaren."

Haas driver Esteban Ocon reckoned: "We all know Max and how dangerous he is when there's something to grab.

"So yeah, there's a good chance that if he's got a competitive car until the end of the year, he can catch back."

And Williams' Alex Albon, a former Red Bull team-mate of Verstappen, said: "I'll go with 15 [per cent]. You could have one crash between Lando and Oscar, and it's all game on. I don't know what the odds are at the bookies, but I'll go 15."

Unsurprisingly, Norris did not entertain directly assessing one of his chief rivals' prospects, saying: "I mean, there's a chance, so… more than zero. I don't know."

However, Mercedes' George Russell offered a more playful response to the question while sitting alongside his compatriot and friend Norris in the drivers' press conference.

"100 per cent!" said Russell, before bursting into laugher

'Nothing to lose' - how does Verstappen see his title chances?

Max Verstappen says there's a big gap between him and the McLarens in the Driver's Championship and that he's not really thinking about the title.

Verstappen was also asked to put a percentage on his own chances. In a typically pragmatic response, the Dutchman gave himself a "50 per cent" chance "because I do or I don't [win it]!"

Elaborating on his title prospects, Verstappen said: "For my side, honestly, I just see it as a race-by-race thing.

"Sixty-nine points is still a lot, especially if you look at the season has gone so far. McLaren have been incredibly dominant, that doesn't suddenly change.

"So, for me, I'm not too stressed about anything. Just enjoying what I'm doing in F1, outside of it, having fun and just trying to do the best I can every single time that I jump in the car.

"Some tracks will naturally be a bit better for us, some probably a bit worse. Maybe this one a bit worse.

"If we win it, we win it. Great. If we don't, we don't. Life goes on. I'm just not too stressed about anything."

Being so far back, Verstappen admitted he had "nothing to lose really" over the remainder of the campaign,

"As a team we just approach it like that, try to do the best we can," he added.

"Try to be more competitive. Try to hopefully confirm that the direction we took with the car is also more competitive, also on a track like this.

"That's what we hope will happen then we'll see what happens from here onwards."

Norris expects Verstappen challenge to continue

Lando Norris says he relates to the teamwork element of the Ryder Cup when looking at his own team at McLaren.

Norris believes Verstappen is "genuinely a challenger" for race wins over the rest of the year.

"I think if you go back to the beginning of the season, they were challenging the first six, seven races for race wins, challenging us in the drivers'," he said.

"And then we brought some upgrades, improved a little bit. Couple weeks ago, they brought some upgrades, and it seems like that's kind of put them back on the same level as us.

"So, I think we're still expecting and we still come into every race with the ambition and with the goal of winning and wanting to dominate as a team and continue the form that we've had all season.

"But nevertheless, you know, it's a track where Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull, certainly over the last few weekends, have been closer. So we expect battles, especially with him."

Oscar Piastri says he will learn from his mistakes in Baku where the championship leader crashed out.

Piastri, keen to rebound from an uncharacteristically mistake-ridden weekend in Baku when he scored no points after crashing in both qualifying and then on the race's first lap, simply said Verstappen's form was not his focus.

"If I'm focused on what I can do, the picture will take care of itself," said Piastri.

"He's had good last couple of races. We have seen, at times, Max and Red Bull have been strong. We will see if that continues.

"But I'm not focused on that at all. I'm just trying to get the best out of myself and the team around me. If we do that, we will be OK."

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Singapore Grand Prix.

