Christian Horner: Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu says former Red Bull boss approached American F1 outfit over role
Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull in July after 20 years in charge, and officially left in September after agreeing exit terms; Haas chief Ayao Komatsu says Horner approached the American-owned team; watch every Singapore GP session live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday
Thursday 2 October 2025 17:57, UK
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed Christian Horner approached the team over a potential role with the American outfit.
Horner officially left Red Bull in September, having been sacked from his duties as team principal and chief executive in July after 20 years in charge.
Sky Sports F1 understands the 51-year-old took a reduced pay-out in the region of £75m to ensure he will be allowed to return to the sport in 2026.
Since his sacking, Horner has been linked with the likes of Alpine and Cadillac, but the latter - a new entry to F1 in 2026 - emphatically shut down the speculation in August.
Haas is the latest team to be linked to Horner but Komatsu insists that exploratory talks failed to progress and are now "finished".
"Yeah, it is true that he approached us. Then one of our guys had an exploratory talk," Komatsu said ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
"And that's it. Nothing has gone any further. It is finished."
Asked more about Horner's approach, he added: "I've got nothing more to say. Like I said, you write whatever you want. I'm not fuelling that story."
Aston Martin refuse to rule out signing Horner
While Horner's options for a swift return to the paddock appear to be limited, there was some potential encouragement for him as Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell refused to rule out signing the Brit.
"I think Christian has taken some time out at the moment. He's probably enjoying time with friends and family," Cowell said.
"He loves the sport though. I wish him well with whatever he ends up doing in the future."
A move to Aston Martin would see Horner reunited with legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey, who left Red Bull amid an apparent deterioration of the pair's relationship.
Asked if there had been discussions with Horner, Cowell said: "We have got a strong team. We've got a strong team with Adrian at the helm of the technical organisation. And we're growing and building.
"I think Christian's record speaks for itself. He's a great competitor. I guess it's down to Christian to work out what he wants to do. I think we've got a strong set-up and we're marching forward with that."
