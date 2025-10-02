Christian Horner: Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu says former Red Bull boss approached American F1 outfit over role

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has revealed Christian Horner approached the team over a potential role with the American outfit.

Horner officially left Red Bull in September, having been sacked from his duties as team principal and chief executive in July after 20 years in charge.

Sky Sports F1 understands the 51-year-old took a reduced pay-out in the region of £75m to ensure he will be allowed to return to the sport in 2026.

Since his sacking, Horner has been linked with the likes of Alpine and Cadillac, but the latter - a new entry to F1 in 2026 - emphatically shut down the speculation in August.

Haas is the latest team to be linked to Horner but Komatsu insists that exploratory talks failed to progress and are now "finished".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater takes a look back at Horner's 20-year run as Red Bull CEO and team principal

"Yeah, it is true that he approached us. Then one of our guys had an exploratory talk," Komatsu said ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

"And that's it. Nothing has gone any further. It is finished."

Asked more about Horner's approach, he added: "I've got nothing more to say. Like I said, you write whatever you want. I'm not fuelling that story."

Image: Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu claims Horner approached the American-owned team

Aston Martin refuse to rule out signing Horner

While Horner's options for a swift return to the paddock appear to be limited, there was some potential encouragement for him as Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell refused to rule out signing the Brit.

"I think Christian has taken some time out at the moment. He's probably enjoying time with friends and family," Cowell said.

"He loves the sport though. I wish him well with whatever he ends up doing in the future."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the highs and lows Horner's time as Red Bull team principal

A move to Aston Martin would see Horner reunited with legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey, who left Red Bull amid an apparent deterioration of the pair's relationship.

Asked if there had been discussions with Horner, Cowell said: "We have got a strong team. We've got a strong team with Adrian at the helm of the technical organisation. And we're growing and building.

"I think Christian's record speaks for itself. He's a great competitor. I guess it's down to Christian to work out what he wants to do. I think we've got a strong set-up and we're marching forward with that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his sacking after 20 years as team principal, Horner gave an emotional goodbye to the Red Bull staff

Friday October 3

8.05am: F1 Academy Practice

10am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice One (session starts at 10.30am)

11.55am: F1 Academy Qualifying

12.40pm: Team principals' press conference

1.45pm: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday October 4

7.55am: F1 Academy Race 1

10.15am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying build-up

2pm: SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Quali Notebook

Sunday October 5

8.20am: F1 Academy Race 2

11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

The 2025 Formula 1 title fight continues under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime