Singapore GP: Fernando Alonso fastest from Charles Leclerc as Alex Albon's Williams car catches fire
Fernando Alonso surprisingly topped first practice at the Singapore Grand Prix for Aston Martin; Alex Albon had the only major drama when his Williams caught fire early on; watch second practice at 2pm later on Friday live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 3 October 2025 12:36, UK
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was fastest from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix as Alex Albon's Williams caught fire early on.
Alonso, who recently admitted 2026 could be his final season in F1, topped a practice session for the first time this year by 0.150s ahead of Leclerc with the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris only fifth and sixth on a track they are expected to dominate at.
Max Verstappen was third from Lewis Hamilton in fourth, both drivers within four tenths of Alonso, but first practice in Singapore is largely unrepresentative since it takes place in the day during hotter temperatures compared to qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday at night.
Two-time world champion Alonso had the benefit of setting his lap later than most of the field, so had better track conditions and may have ran less fuel in the car.
Verstappen has won the last two F1 races to cut his deficit to championship leader from 104 points at the start of September to 69 points with seven rounds remaining.
Singapore is the only circuit on the F1 calendar the Dutchman has not won at and Red Bull have generally struggled at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in recent years too.
If they are competitive this weekend, it would signify that an extraordinary comeback from Verstappen is on the cards but second practice later on Friday will provide a better read of the pecking order.
Rookie Isack Hadjar impressed in seventh having not driven the track before with Carlos Sainz in eighth. However, his Williams team-mate Alex Albon did not even complete a flying lap due to a brake issue which caused a lengthy fire.
Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz said: "Williams say it was a hardware problem on the rear brakes. They had this with Carlos Sainz in Austria which meant he could not start the race.
"They don't think it was a brake-by-wire failure which didn't allow the rear axel to be slowed down by the ERS system and that led the rears to overheat.
"Williams are confident they can fix the problem and get him out for FP2. Not a lot lost in terms of relevant track conditions but a lot lost in terms of getting your eye in on the circuit."
Singapore GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31.116
|2) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.150
|3) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.276
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.364
|5) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.365
|6) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.582
|7) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.639
|8) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.696
|9) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.744
|10) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.012
|11) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.023
|12) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.199
|13) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.262
|14) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.283
|15) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.345
|16) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.422
|17) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.495
|18) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.918
|19) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.208
|20) Alex Albon
|Williams
|No lap time
Sky Sports F1's Singapore GP schedule
Friday October 3
11.55am: F1 Academy Qualifying
12.40pm: Team principals' press conference
1.45pm: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)
3.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday October 4
7.55am: F1 Academy Race 1
10.15am: Singapore Grand Prix Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)
1pm: Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying build-up
2pm: SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*
4pm: Ted's Quali Notebook
Sunday October 5
8.20am: F1 Academy Race 2
11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up
1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX
3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction
4pm: Ted's Notebook
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
