Singapore GP: Max Verstappen fastest from Oscar Piastri as field bunches to set up thrilling qualifying battle
Max Verstappen was quickest in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix but the margins were incredibly tight; Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for an alleged red flag breach; watch Qualifying at 2pm live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with build-up from 1pm
Saturday 4 October 2025 12:11, UK
Max Verstappen topped a close final practice where the top five were split by less than one tenth ahead of Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Verstappen pipped championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.017s on a track Red Bull were not expected to be competitive at.
George Russell was 0.049s off the pace as his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli and McLaren's Lando Norris set identical times to be 0.089s slower than Verstappen.
- How to watch the Singapore GP on Sky Sports
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
"That's a very good session for Max Verstappen. He's ended up with the fastest time, which will please him," said Sky Sports F1's David Croft.
"And what's pleasing me is there is less than a tenth of a second between the top five. It's now all eyes to qualifying - this could be epic!"
Verstappen has never taken pole position in Singapore and it's the only venue on the current F1 calendar he is yet to win at. However, Red Bull appear to have turned a corner as the Dutchman has won the last two races to trail Piastri by 69 points with seven rounds to go.
The tight confines of Singapore should suit McLaren but neither Piastri or Norris have shown dominant pace during the three practice sessions.
Piastri and Norris both set their best laps of final practice on older soft tyres, though had the benefit of track evolution so it appears to be genuinely close at the sharp end of the field.
Lewis Hamilton was eighth but could face a grid penalty for an alleged red flag infringement when Liam Lawson crashed his Racing Bulls.
Hamilton appeared to be going relatively quickly when going back into the pit lane and will visit the stewards ahead of qualifying at 2pm, live on Sky Sports F1.
Ferrari appear to be out of the fight for pole as Charles Leclerc was only 10th but they will be hoping they can join the Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes battle for pole when night falls and the temperature cools for Qualifying.
Williams' Carlos Sainz and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar continued their strong weekends in seventh and eighth, with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg in ninth.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was in the top four for both practice sessions on Friday but was down in 15th.
Singapore GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30.148
|2) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.017
|3) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.049
|4) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.089
|5) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.089
|6) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.244
|7) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.341
|8) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.411
|9) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.489
|10) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.503
|11) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.520
|12) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.549
|13) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.636
|14) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.651
|15) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.775
|16) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.899
|17) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.112
|18) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.292
|19) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.495
|20) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+3.480
Sky Sports F1's Singapore GP schedule
Saturday October 4
1pm: Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying build-up
2pm: SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING*
4pm: Ted's Quali Notebook
Sunday October 5
8.20am: F1 Academy Race 2
11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up
1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX
3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction
4pm: Ted's Notebook
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
The 2025 Formula 1 title fight continues under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime