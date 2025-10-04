Singapore GP: Max Verstappen fastest from Oscar Piastri as field bunches to set up thrilling qualifying battle

Max Verstappen topped a close final practice where the top five were split by less than one tenth ahead of Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen pipped championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.017s on a track Red Bull were not expected to be competitive at.

George Russell was 0.049s off the pace as his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli and McLaren's Lando Norris set identical times to be 0.089s slower than Verstappen.

"That's a very good session for Max Verstappen. He's ended up with the fastest time, which will please him," said Sky Sports F1's David Croft.

"And what's pleasing me is there is less than a tenth of a second between the top five. It's now all eyes to qualifying - this could be epic!"

Verstappen has never taken pole position in Singapore and it's the only venue on the current F1 calendar he is yet to win at. However, Red Bull appear to have turned a corner as the Dutchman has won the last two races to trail Piastri by 69 points with seven rounds to go.

The tight confines of Singapore should suit McLaren but neither Piastri or Norris have shown dominant pace during the three practice sessions.

Piastri and Norris both set their best laps of final practice on older soft tyres, though had the benefit of track evolution so it appears to be genuinely close at the sharp end of the field.

Lewis Hamilton was eighth but could face a grid penalty for an alleged red flag infringement when Liam Lawson crashed his Racing Bulls.

Hamilton appeared to be going relatively quickly when going back into the pit lane and will visit the stewards ahead of qualifying at 2pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

Ferrari appear to be out of the fight for pole as Charles Leclerc was only 10th but they will be hoping they can join the Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes battle for pole when night falls and the temperature cools for Qualifying.

Williams' Carlos Sainz and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar continued their strong weekends in seventh and eighth, with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg in ninth.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was in the top four for both practice sessions on Friday but was down in 15th.

Singapore GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.148 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.017 3) George Russell Mercedes +0.049 4) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.089 5) Lando Norris McLaren +0.089 6) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.244 7) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.341 8) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.411 9) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.489 10) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.503 11) Alex Albon Williams +0.520 12) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.549 13) Esteban Ocon Haas +0.636 14) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.651 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.775 16) Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.899 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.112 18) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.292 19) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.495 20) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +3.480

