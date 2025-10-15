Mercedes agree contract extensions with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as team confirm unchanged line-up for 2026 F1 season

Mercedes have confirmed they will retain their current driver line-up of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Interestingly, Mercedes did not make specific mention in their announcement of contract length for Russell and Antonelli, simply saying the line-up was confirmed for 2026.

Russell, however, is understood to have agreed a multi-year extension with the team.

Both drivers' futures at the team were thrown into doubt by Mercedes' attempts earlier this year to sign reigning world champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

Verstappen confirming in late July that he would stay with Red Bull until at least the end of 2026 appeared to make it a formality that Mercedes' line-up would remain unchanged, but it has taken several months of negotiations for the deals to be agreed.

With the Russell-Antonelli pairing only officially confirmed for 2026, the door theoretically remains ajar for Verstappen from 2027. Although the reigning world champion's Red Bull contract runs to the end of 2028, it is understood to contain performance clauses.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I'm pleased we have done that.

"George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we're excited to continue our journey together.

"Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the constructors', and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1."

There is significant potential for F1's pecking order to be shaken up from next year by the introduction of new chassis and engine rules. Mercedes are being hotly tipped in the paddock as likely front-runners, although many unknowns will remain until the early weeks of next season.

'I can't wait to see what lies ahead' - Russell excited for Mercedes future

The announcement of a new deal follows the fifth grand prix victory of Russell's Formula 1 career, which came at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Brit has also recorded seven pole positions, 23 grand prix podium finishes and one Sprint victory during his seven seasons in motorsport's elite category.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I am really proud to be continuing our journey together," said Russell.

"Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017. It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can't wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport's history next year.

"We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell says he is really pleased with the win at the Singapore GP and says the goal now is to secure second in constructors for Mercedes.

Antonelli has endured a challenging rookie campaign, with the Italian teenager so far failing to produce the level of performance many expected from a driver billed as a generational talent.

The 19-year-old was fast-tracked into one of the sport's most desirable seats to replace Lewis Hamilton as the seven-time world champion left to join Ferrari.

Russell has finished ahead of Antonelli at all 18 grands prix this season, and has scored 237 world championship points for Mercedes compared to Antonelli's 88.

A severe mid-season dip in Antonelli's form raised questions about his future with the team, but a recent upturn in form, including top-five finishes at the last two races, has relieved the pressure that had been growing on him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes' teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli makes F1 history, becoming the youngest pole sitter, taking the Sprint pole at the Miami GP.

"I'm super excited to be continuing with the team," said Antonelli.

"I've learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones. Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate, too."

F1's title race now heads back to North America, with the United States Grand Prix in Austin up first this weekend live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime