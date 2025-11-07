Franco Colapinto: Alpine to keep Argentine driver for 2026 F1 season as unchanged line-up confirmed

Franco Colapinto will keep his Alpine seat for the 2026 Formula 1 season, the team have confirmed.

Having made a shaky start after replacing Jack Doohan just six rounds into the 2025 season, Colapinto's form has improved sufficiently to convince Alpine to keep him alongside Pierre Gasly next year.

The 22-year-old Argentine is the only driver on the current grid yet to score a world championship point this season with four rounds remaining, but he has cut out the errors that harmed the early stages of his campaign and has finished ahead of Gasly in three of the last six grands prix.

As Alpine announced the extension on Friday ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the team's executive advisor Flavio Briatore said: "I've been following Franco's progress throughout his time in Formula 1 and I have always believed that he has the right attributes and potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team.

"Our decision to continue together for 2026 is a clear indication of our commitment and strong support for Franco

as he develops as a race driver. It has been a tough year for the whole team, and it hasn't been the easiest scenario to perform in, however both Franco and Pierre have done their best to help put the team in the best possible position for next season.

"With the line-up of Pierre and Franco, we have a good blend of experience, speed and talent that will help drive the team forward and hopefully give our fans something to cheer and shout about next season."

After Gasly signed a long-term contract extension in September, Briatore said Alpine's second seat would go to either Colapinto or the team's reserve driver Paul Aron.

Colapinto said: "I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forwards in the future.

"Ever since I made my Formula 1 debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport.

"It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great team-mate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from."

Colapinto was a surprise addition to the grid midway through last season when he replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams for the final nine rounds, but there was never any prospect of him remaining with the team in 2025 as they had already signed Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon.

He made an impressive start by scoring points in two of his first four races and was subsequently linked with several 2026 seats, but a series of crashes over the closing rounds of the season appeared to result in a cooling of interest from around the paddock.

However, Alpine signed Colapinto from Williams in January on a multi-year deal that would begin with him as a reserve driver, although the move immediately led to speculation that the Enstone squad planned to replace Doohan early in the season.

Doohan lasted just six races before being replaced by Colapinto for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May, but the team took the unusual step of announcing the Argentine was only confirmed to drive for the next five races.

Although that period was ultimately extended, Colapinto crashing during a summer-break test in Hungary and then in Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying in September led many to believe it was unlikely he would be retained for 2026.

While Colapinto's form has been solid since the Baku crash, it is possible that his huge popularity in Argentina and the sponsorship opportunities that creates remains a crucially attractive element for the team.

Should Alpine be successful in climbing the pecking order when new engine and chassis regulations are introduced for next season, a more competitive car should give the team a better opportunity to analyse their drivers' performances.

Image: Franco Colapinto will stay at Alpine for 2026 (Credit: Alpine F1 team)

Colapinto added: "It is very special and timely to make this announcement here in Brazil this weekend. Being so close to my home country of Argentina and an event that feels like a home race for me where I have so much support.

"To have so many fans on this journey with me and the team is why we go racing and next year, when there should be a reset in Formula One, we can hopefully give every single person who cheers for us something to truly smile and celebrate."

Colapinto's extension leaves only three seats on the 2026 grid unconfirmed. Red Bull have yet to announce a team-mate for Max Verstappen, while they have also not yet filled either seat at junior squad Racing Bulls.

