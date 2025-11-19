F1 Academy 2025: Las Vegas to decide Drivers’ Championship between Doriane Pin and Maya Weug

The 2025 F1 Academy titles will be decided this weekend in Las Vegas with full focus on Doriane Pin and Maya Weug battling it out for the Drivers’ Championship.

What is the championship situation?

Pin leads Weug by just nine points in the closest title fight since the series began in 2023, so it promises to be a dramatic final two races alongside the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix action.

"We are leading the series so that means we are the best ones, right? We keep it going until the end," said Pin.

Weug added: "[My mindset is] the same as Singapore, same as Zandvoort. We have to go for the win. We still have nine points left, so step by step we will get there."

In behind the top two, Britain's Ella Lloyd and USA's Chloe Chambers are split by just two points in the fight for third in the Drivers' Championship.

F1 Academy Drivers' Championship - top five Pos Driver Points 1 Doriane Pin 151 2 Maya Weug 142 3 Ella Lloyd 101 4 Chloe Chambers 99 5 Alisha Palmowski 73

In the Teams' Championship, Prema Racing are on course for a third straight title as they carry a 49-point advantage over MP Motorsport into Las Vegas.

Championship leader Pin drives for Prema alongside her two team-mates Nina Gademan and Tina Hausmann, so it could be double success for the Italian outfit this weekend.

F1 Academy Teams' Championship - top five Pos Driver Points 1 Prema Racing 257 2 MP Motorsport 208 3 Campos Racing 187 4 Rodin Motorsport 156 5 ART Grand Prix 44

F1 Academy format and points system

A maximum of 39 points can be won over a race weekend by a single driver. There will be just one practice session for the drivers to get up to speed on the high-speed Las Vegas street circuit, before heading into Qualifying at 5.30am on Friday morning UK time.

Two points are awarded for pole position and one point is given for the fastest lap in each race, if you finish in the top eight for Race 1, or top 10 for Race 2.

Saturday's reverse grid race at 4.15am will have fewer points on offer, so only the top eight will score points: 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1.

The main race on Sunday at 2.15am, where the Drivers' Championship will be won, will use the same points system as F1, so the top 10 will score points: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Maya Weug makes a sensational last lap overtake on title rival Doriane Pin to win the second F1 Academy race in Singapore

The title race story so far

A thrilling third season of F1 Academy has seen eight different winners from 12 races ahead of the Las Vegas finale.

Pin won the main race in Shanghai to end the opening weekend as the championship leader but a second place and victory in Jeddah gave Weug the lead after two events.

In Miami, Pin stuck back with a superb performance from sixth then torrential rain cancelled the main race, meaning there were three races in Montreal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the third F1 Academy race from the Canadian Grand Prix

And the weekend in Canada produced huge drama with several collisions and incidents. Amid the chaos, Weug suffered electrical issues so failed to score points in two of the races and only finished sixth in the other.

Pin took the championship lead and Chloe Chambers was now a title protagonist following her main race victory.

On home soil at Zandvoort, Weug began to mount a championship comeback from 36 points adrift with pole position, a dominant main race win and third in the reverse grid race.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second F1 Academy race from the Dutch Grand Prix

The Dutch driver continued her great form into Singapore with second in the reverse grid race and a third win of the season after a last-lap overtake on Pin in mixed conditions, meaning Pin leads Weug by just nine points ahead of Las Vegas.

Thursday November 20

2am: Drivers' Press Conference

5am: Paddock Uncut

Friday November 21

12am: Las Vegas GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30am)*

1.55am: F1 Academy Practice*

2.50am: Team Principals' Press Conference

3.45am: Las Vegas GP Practice Two (session starts at 4am)*

5.25am: F1 Academy Qualifying*

6.10am: The F1 Show*

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Saturday November 22

12.15am: Las Vegas GP Practice Three (session starts at 12.30am)*

2.10am: F1 Academy Race One*

3am: Las Vegas GP Qualifying build-up*

4am: LAS VEGAS GP QUALIFYING*

6am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday November 23

12.15am: F1 Academy Race Two

2.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Las Vegas GP build-up*

4am: THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX*

6am: Chequered Flag: Las Vegas GP reaction*

7am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's thrilling title race continues with the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime