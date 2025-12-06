F1 title permutations: How Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri can win 2025 Drivers' Championship at season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris is favourite to win his maiden Formula 1 world title but Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri can steal the championship at Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, so how can all three drivers do it?

F1 Drivers' Championship

F1 Drivers' Championship - top three Driver Team Points 1) Lando Norris McLaren 408 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull 396 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren 392

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

After strategy drama in Qatar, Norris is 12 points ahead of Verstappen and 16 points in front of McLaren team-mate Piastri with 25 points for a win in Sunday's race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Verstappen starts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on pole position from Norris in second and Piastri in third.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How Norris can win the title

For Norris, the equation is simple - if he is on the podium in Abu Dhabi, he is world champion no matter what his title rivals do.

Should the British driver finish fourth though, like he did in Qatar, he would need Verstappen to not win the race.

If Norris retires, or fails to score any points, he would need Verstappen to be outside of the podium places and Piastri in third or lower.

Norris will be world champion if the following happens.... Lando Norris Max Verstappen Oscar Piastri 1st Does not matter Does not matter 2nd Does not matter Does not matter 3rd Does not matter Does not matter 4th 2nd or lower Does not matter 5th 2nd or lower Does not matter 6th 2nd or lower 2nd or lower 7th 2nd or lower 2nd or lower 8th 3rd or lower 2nd or lower 9th 4th or lower 2nd or lower 10th 4th or lower 3rd or lower 11th or lower 4th or lower 3rd or lower

How Verstappen can win the title

Verstappen must be on the podium to have any chance of winning a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers' title - an accolade held by Michael Schumacher during his time at Ferrari.

The Dutchman, who won a controversial title decider in 2021 against Lewis Hamilton, realistically needs to win and hope Norris is not on the podium.

Verstappen will be world champion if the following happens.... Max Verstappen Lando Norris Oscar Piastri 1st 4th or lower Does not matter 2nd 8th or lower 3rd or lower 3rd 9th or lower 2nd or lower

How Piastri can win the title

Piastri must finish in the top two to have any chance of claiming a first world title. Even with victory though, he needs team-mate Norris to be sixth or lower.

Should Piastri finish second, the Australian would rely on Norris being 10th or lower plus Verstappen not being on the podium.

Piastri will be world champion if the following happens.... Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Max Verstappen 1st 6th or lower Does not matter 2nd 10th or lower 4th or lower

What happens if the top two are tied on points?

This could happen of course. For example, if Piastri does not win, Verstappen finishes second and Norris is seventh - the latter two would be tied on 414 points.

We would then go to countback which means who has the most number of wins in 2025. Remarkably, Norris, Verstappen and Piastri all have seven victories this season.

That means we then look at second places and Norris is ahead here with eight second places compared to Verstappen on six (including the one in Abu Dhabi in this scenario), while Piastri has four.

In any scenario where Norris is tied with his title rivals, he will come out on top.

It is impossible for Verstappen and Piastri to be tied on points if they are the top two in the championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater revisits the defining moments of a dramatic 2025 F1 season, analysing how they set the stage for the finale as the championship heads into the Qatar Grand Prix

How many times has the championship leader not won?

This will be the 32nd occasion the F1 Drivers' Championship has gone down to the last race in the sport's 75-year history.

However, only nine of those times has seen the championship leader going into that race not win the title - Sebastian Vettel in 2010 was the last driver to do that when he overturned a 15-point deficit to Fernando Alonso, having been third in the standings too.

When the championship lead has been overturned 1950 - Giuseppe Farina

1964 - John Surtees

1976 - James Hunt

1981 - Nelson Piquet

1983 - Nelson Piquet

1986 - Alain Prost

1997 - Jacques Villeneuve

2007 - Kimi Raikkonen

2010 - Sebastian Vettel

When is the championship trophy given?

The Drivers' Championship is actually handed out at the FIA Prize Gala, rather than the season-finale in Abu Dhabi. That's the case with the Constructors' Championship too, which was won by McLaren in October's Singapore Grand Prix.

This year's FIA Prize Gala takes place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on December 12.

Image: Max Verstappen with the Drivers' Championship trophy in 2024

The 2025 Formula 1 season concludes with the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend with Sunday's race at 1pm (build-up from 11am). Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime