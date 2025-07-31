Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver says 'there will be tears' as he prepares for emotional release during F1 summer break

Lewis Hamilton said "there will be some tears" for him during Formula 1's summer break as he admitted his first season with Ferrari has "been a real battle".

Hamilton made a blockbuster switch to Ferrari after 12 years with Mercedes, but the seven-time world champion has endured a hugely underwhelming start to life with the Italian team.

The 40-year-old has yet to score a grand prix podium after 13 of the season's 24 rounds, while he has also recently spoken about how hard he is pushing to encourage the structural changes he believes are required to end a Ferrari title drought that stretches back to 2008.

Speaking to the media ahead of the final race before the break in Hungary in this weekend, Hamilton said: "The last god knows how many seasons have been hard in their own way. This one has definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective.

"Integrating into a new culture and into a new team. It's not gone smoothly in all areas, and it's been a real battle.

"I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids, laugh, let go. I'm sure there'll be some tears at some point and I think that's really healthy."

Hamilton's most memorable Ferrari display to date came as he claimed Sprint pole and victory at the second round of the season, but bright spots have been rare since.

He is 30 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings, with the Monegasque having claimed five podiums already this season.

Despite his struggles, Hamilton reiterated his determination to make a success of his time with Ferrari.

He continued: "But I'm always excited to race. I love what I do, I love being in red, I love working with this team, I have such belief in this team.

"It's really hard to explain. I already had it a lot when I was in my previous team. Over time, you really build that camaraderie, and I see the passion in this team and I love it.

"All I want to do is contribute the best that I can. Of course I need to do that mostly on track, and I'm not always hitting that, but also in the background.

"I see there's things that we can always improve and there's things that I can improve on. I'm just really excited for this break.

"I think for everybody, particularly the guys at the factory, they'll definitely enjoy this time with their family and then we'll come back extra energised for the second half."

'I think about podium streak every day!'

Hamilton admitted that the longest run of his career without a grand prix podium, which is now at 15 races stretching back to last season, is regularly on his mind.

Asked whether it bothers him, he initially jokingly said "no", before giving a serious response.

"Of course it does," he said. "I think about it every day."

Many believe this weekend's race in Hungary could offer a major opportunity to end the streak, with Ferrari's SF-25 potentially being well suited to a circuit at which Hamilton has won eight times and was also the scene of his last grand prix pole position in 2023.

However, the Brit is wary of making any bold predictions having recently been unable to get on the podium at other venues where he has a strong record, such as Montreal and Silverstone.

Hamilton told Sky Sports F1: "We've gone to other tracks where it's been the same, like Montreal, and it's not gone well. I'm not really in that frame of mind."

Hamilton's chances last weekend in Spa were ruined by exits in the first part of both Sprint and full qualifying, although he did impressively fight back from starting 18th to finish seventh.

He added: "Of course I would like to get a good result. I think ultimately trying to get through qualifying in a better manner. I learnt a lot through the race, as difficult as the weekend was.

"I was on the sim yesterday [Wednesday], and I generally would like to think we're going to have a better starting point this weekend.

"Hopefully there are no new items that should be catching us out, so fingers crossed it should be a better weekend."

