Lando Norris says McLaren's Austrian GP upgrades will be first time 2023 machine given more performance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris conceded he has had to work on his patience as a Formula 1 driver but is hopeful that some new upgrades will help make McLaren competitive this weekend Lando Norris conceded he has had to work on his patience as a Formula 1 driver but is hopeful that some new upgrades will help make McLaren competitive this weekend

Lando Norris has revealed McLaren's upgrades at the Austrian Grand Prix will bring performance to the car for the first time this season.

McLaren brought new parts to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April which, at the time, the Woking-based team revealed put them where they aimed to be at the start of the season.

Only Norris will run the new package this weekend in Spielberg, with Oscar Piastri getting the updates next week at Silverstone, before further developments will be introduced at the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23.

"The team have done a good job. We weren't meant to have these bits here originally, it was only meant to be for Silverstone. So it's good we have pushed through as many things as we could, especially with it being a Sprint Race - two races to potentially score points," Norris told Sky Sports F1.

"So it's the first upgrade that's really meant to bring performance and make us go quicker. It's been a difficult start and I'm hoping it will be the thing that allows us to score points more easily."

Piastri added: "The plan was to have it for both of us in Silverstone but the team have done a very good job of getting one set forward for this weekend. I'm looking forward to seeing how that performs

"We got a stable package on my side of the team. We know exactly what it's capable of, so still try to get into the points and do what we can."

Norris sees Red Bull Ring as 'most successful track'

Norris has been on the podium twice at the Austrian Grand Prix, including his maiden top three at the 2020 race.

He is yet to finish in the top five this year and has not scored points since Monaco. However, he hopes his previous success in Spielberg will change McLaren's form around.

"I think it has been my most successful track, or Imola, but I prefer this circuit. I have always enjoyed this circuit since I won here in 2015 with Formula 4," explained the British driver.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norris swapped the racetrack for the ball-park as he faced pitches at the London Stadium ahead of the MLB showdown between the St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs Norris swapped the racetrack for the ball-park as he faced pitches at the London Stadium ahead of the MLB showdown between the St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs

"It's one we have done well at as a team, one that has suited our car a bit more. Maybe not so much last year, but the years before that.

"I got my first F1 podium here in 2020, so one I will remember and enjoy. It's good for Qualifying and the races, so normally an exciting weekend.

"It's challenging because it's a sprint - one Practice going straight into Qualifying, which I like. It's a good challenge for us as drivers and the engineers."

Norris is 11th in the F1 drivers' championship ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix

