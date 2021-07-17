British GP F1 Sprint: Max Verstappen wins and secures Silverstone pole after start pass on Lewis Hamilton

1:01 Max Verstappen flies off the start, passing Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the Sprint Max Verstappen flies off the start, passing Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the Sprint

Max Verstappen blasted past Lewis Hamilton at the start and won the inaugural F1 Sprint, securing pole position for Sunday's British GP and increasing his title lead by a point.

Hamilton had beaten Verstappen to the front of the grid for the new-look mini race with a sensational performance in qualifying on Friday night, but his starting advantage over the title leader quickly disappeared at the start of the sprint.

Verstappen's Red Bull outdragged Hamilton's Mercedes within a matter of metres and, although the Briton battled back later around the opening lap, the Red Bull held position and then steadily pulled away over the next 16 laps to win by 1.4 seconds.

Taking the three points for the victory, one more than Hamilton claimed for second, Verstappen now leads the world championship by 33 points and secures his fourth pole position in a row for Sunday's Silverstone race.

The finishing order of the sprint sets the grid for the Grand Prix, which starts at 3pm on Sunday live on Sky Sports F1.

Valtteri Bottas started on the soft tyres to the mediums of the two ahead but made no impression, finishing in the third place he qualified.

But there was disaster for Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, who lost ground at the start before spinning off before the Hangar Straight and plummeting down the order.

With Red Bull retiring his car on the final lap, Perez will now start 20th and last on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc also held grid position, finishing fourth for Ferrari, with McLaren pair Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo moving up a place apiece after initially falling behind a fast-starting Fernando Alonso.

Alonso, who also started on softs, stormed from 11th to fifth on the opening lap but was eventually overtaken in quick succession by the faster McLarens. However, the Alpine will still start fourth places higher than he qualified, while team-mate Esteban Ocon also moved into the top 10.

George Russell dropped a place to ninth and is under investigation for a lap-one clash with Carlos Sainz.

British GP: F1 Sprint result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5) Lando Norris, McLaren

6) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

9) George Russell, Williams

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine