Lewis Hamilton analyses Monaco GP pole lap in SkyPad special

4:06 Anthony Davidson is at the SkyPad with Lewis Hamilton for an in-depth pole lap analysis ahead of the Monaco GP.

It's a must-watch as Lewis Hamilton joins Anthony Davidson at the SkyPad for a fascinating analysis of his pole-clinching lap at the Monaco GP.

Hamilton, clearly emotional and full of adrenaline after a superb qualifying, goes through his final Q3 lap corner-by-corner with Sky F1 expert Davidson - explaining how he was able to make the difference around the famous street circuit.

"This is only my second pole here," he says. "They're like gold dust."

The Englishman erupted with joy on team radio after out-qualifying Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by eight hundredths of a second, and he tells Ant why, also going into detail about the difficulties of the circuit.

And he was only told he had secured pole halfway through his next lap!

And there's more...

3:33 Sky F1's Anthony Davidson compares Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' qualifying laps from Monaco. Sky F1's Anthony Davidson compares Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' qualifying laps from Monaco.

Hamilton and Bottas were in a class of their own in Monaco qualifying and there was so little to choose between them at the end - and Ant takes a look at the laps side-by-side in another essential SkyPad watch.

As you can see from the video, the drivers were neck-and-neck throughout their best laps - Hamilton on his last Q3 run and Bottas on his first - and Hamilton actually nearly lost his advantage after an error in the final sector.

You don't want to miss these SkyPad specials!

