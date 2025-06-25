F1 the Movie: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon - what it is like to be in the new film alongside Hollywood stars

So… what's it like to make a brief appearance in a Hollywood film about the sport you love?

When I first heard about F1 the Movie, I was buzzing. I mean, Brad Pitt turning up at the Austin Grand Prix? Of course I tried to grab a word with him but no scoop that day.

Still it wasn't long before things got very real. The paddock began to transform - in came the articulated lorries and suddenly an 11th garage appeared at the end of the pit lane. Something big was happening.

What impressed me was how seamlessly they integrated the filming into a working F1 weekend. From the outside you might not even have noticed a movie was being made - that's how careful they were not to disrupt the flow.

But they were right in there with us, soaking up every detail. Their commitment to authenticity, while still aiming for blockbuster status, was honestly remarkable.

Then came the call. Would I like to be in the film? Yes. Obviously. Even if I was just wandering by in the background while the big stars delivered their lines, count me in.

Then I found out there was a line. An actual line… to deliver to Brad Pitt. All I had to do was be myself. No pressure, right? Imagine standing in front of Brad, with a full crew, extras, cast, and someone saying, 'just be yourself'. Easy!

'I guarded the script like gold'

The scene was being shot in the drivers' interview pen at Silverstone. I wasn't working for Sky that weekend, which meant I could actually do it.

As soon as the contract dropped into my inbox, the nerves kicked in. Along with it came an NDA - which meant I couldn't tell a soul what I was doing until the film came out. I'd never seen an NDA before - let's just say it was as intimidating as you'd imagine!

Next came the script: a few pages of A5 paper with my line and the rest of the scene. I guarded it like gold. Even though I hadn't told anyone, by the time the British Grand Prix weekend rolled around, people had started to put two and two together.

On Thursday, we rehearsed. First stop: the film's base inside the circuit. They took me to my trailer - yes, I had a trailer. OK, not quite the Brad Pitt version, but it had a sofa, a dressing table, a TV, a fridge and even a loo. For one line. Still surreal.

Wardrobe came first. I'd been in touch with the head of wardrobe beforehand - he'd even scrolled through my Instagram to get a sense of what I usually wear on race weekends. They wanted me to look like me so I wore a black jumpsuit I've worn on Sky a few times. Again, their commitment to keeping it all authentic really stood out, even while shooting a massive Hollywood production.

Then it was onto hair and make-up - which, for once, wasn't my own handiwork. At Sky we don't have hair and make-up teams at the track so this was a whole new experience. The crew in the make-up truck were so warm and welcoming, they made me feel instantly at ease.

From there I met one of the crew outside their green room, a quiet little set-up tucked behind one of the trucks of APXGP - the fictional team in the film - in the paddock. As we walked over to the pen, I heard the crew member say into their mic, 'travelling with Rachel'. That phrase became a bit of a theme across the next three days!

At the pen I met Simon Kunz, who plays a journalist in the film and also had lines in the scene. I immediately recognised him - Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Parent Trap, GoldenEye… the list goes on. We stood in the section of the pen cordoned off for filming, surrounded by the usual chaos of real TV crews and cameras.

Then in walked Joseph Kosinski, the director (yes, that Joe Kosinski), who asked how the real pen works - where the microphones usually go, how we handle the interviews. He genuinely wanted to get it right and listened carefully to everything.

Then Brad came down, stood in front of me and we walked through the scene. Alongside Joe was Toby Hefferman, the first assistant director, and we rehearsed the set-up together.

As we waited for the camera crew to decide on angles and placements, I ended up making small talk with Brad - exactly the kind of awkward, in between chat you do with drivers when you're waiting for mics to be ready.

I asked him how the driving was going and what surprised him most. He talked about the braking - how hard and late you brake, yet still make the corner. I asked if he'd crashed during training and he said, 'no', but he had spun a few times!

Standing next to him was Liz Kingsman, who plays his press officer. She asked if she looked the part and I pointed out how press officers often hold their phones up to record the interview - a small detail, but again, they cared about those things. That level of attention to detail really stuck with me.

Then Joe asked me to deliver the line. I did. Brad responded (I won't say what the line is - no spoilers!) Once they were happy with how it was all shaping up, we wrapped rehearsal and agreed to return on Saturday, after qualifying, to shoot the actual scene.

'Hollywood and F1 colliding in the most wonderful way'

Saturday came and I was back at the base, back in my trailer, back in hair and make-up. Just before qualy I was mic'd up and escorted to the green room again. Once qualifying started we got into position.

As drivers were knocked out in Q1 they came into the pen - and we filmed our scene. Cameras were positioned behind us, shooting Brad's face this time. We did it over and over, each time with different drivers passing through in the background.

Between takes, Brad would head back to his room until the next round of drivers came in. It was a slick process, and once we'd got what we needed we wrapped until Sunday.

Sunday, I was back in the paddock for race day. The goal this time? To catch a specific driver in the shot - but of course, anyone can retire at any point, so we had to be ready from lights out. I watched the race from the APXGP garage with some of the cast and crew.

Partway through, we saw the film's trailer for the first time. It was a magical moment - the energy in the room as the team saw their hard work on screen was unforgettable.

Later I watched the rest of the race with Simon Kunz and Jenson Button in the Williams motorhome. For Simon, watching a Grand Prix with Jenson was a pinch-me moment. For me, it was a typical race weekend - and yet completely surreal at the same time.

These two very different worlds - Hollywood and F1 - were colliding in the most wonderful way. It was fascinating to see the mutual respect. F1 drivers were starstruck by the actors and the actors were in awe of the drivers. A lovely reminder that no matter how famous, rich or talented someone is, everyone has idols. Everyone puts someone on a pedestal.

Then it was back to the set to shoot the reverse angle of our scene. Fewer nerves this time - we knew what we were doing. Timing was everything and the driver we needed nailed it.

Then Damson Idris arrived. Joe asked me to stand opposite him so he'd have someone to deliver his line to. He needed a cue so I simply asked him to sum up his race and he nailed it, take after take, until Joe was happy.

Scenes wrapped, selfies with the crew taken - and just like that, my part was done.

So what is the film like?

Fast forward 11 months to the European premiere in London. Warner Bros invited me to attend and walk the red carpet (which was actually grey, fun fact). Honestly? That was the scariest part. I was more nervous having my picture taken than I was delivering lines to Brad and Damson!

At the F1 the Movie wall, Brad arrived, spotted Natalie Pinkham and I, and came over and chatted with us - even asked what we thought of the film. Everyone involved did. They wanted those of us who work in it day in and day out to be happy with how they had portrayed it.

We had both seen it at media screenings already and could honestly tell him we loved it. Obligatory selfie done, we finished the last round of photos and interviews, then headed in.

Just before the lights dimmed, Ed Sheeran walked past to take his seat. Then a bit of a commotion: Tom Cruise was looking for his spot. Turns out he was seated just a few rows behind us.

Then came the big moment - Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris and Brad Pitt walked on stage to introduce the film.

We all watched it together and honestly? It was even better the second time. I'd been nervous about how F1 would be portrayed, but it's brilliant. Think Top Gun but on four wheels. Judging by the cheers from Tom Cruise at the end, he thought so too.

For years I had to explain this sport to people who just didn't get it. Now? We've made it to the big screen and it's a must see for F1 fans and non-F1 fans alike!

Huge thanks to Warner Bros and everyone involved in the film. I'm still pinching myself…

