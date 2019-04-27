Development Corner: Ted Kravitz, James Allison examine 2019 Mercedes

17:33 WATCH: Mercedes technical director James Allison joins Ted Kravitz to explain the changes to the 2019 Mercedes car. WATCH: Mercedes technical director James Allison joins Ted Kravitz to explain the changes to the 2019 Mercedes car.

It's Formula 1's championship-leading car: but what's the philosophy behind the 2019 Mercedes W10 and what are the team's designers trying to achieve?

James Allison, the highly-regarded technical director at F1's world champions, joins Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz for an in-depth Development Corner Special. And it's one not to be missed.

Watch the unedited 17-minute version in the video above - it's free to view for everyone in the UK and Ireland.

With the use of pictures of the 2018 and 2019 Mercedes challengers - plus marker pens! - James and Ted explain what's different from last year, how the W10 has changed since the launch car, plus the theories and challenges behind airflow over an F1 car from front to back.

Find out all about 'tornadoes of air' and what new 2019 rule initially caused James and his Mercedes colleagues major headaches!

Development Corner Special, in its unedited, geek-fest entirety, is here:https://t.co/i11JEvQG9d — Ted Kravitz (@tedkravitz) April 27, 2019

