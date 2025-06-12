Lewis Hamilton admits 'relief' at discovering Ferrari car issue 'massively' hindered his Spanish GP performance
Lewis Hamilton endured a disappointing Spanish Grand Prix as he dropped backwards during the race to finish sixth; watch every session from the Canadian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 from Practice One at 6.30pm on Friday
Thursday 12 June 2025 20:48, UK
Lewis Hamilton has admitted it was "a relief" to discover after his poor performance at the Spanish Grand Prix than he had been "massively" hindered by a technical issue with his Ferrari.
Hamilton started from fifth on the grid in Barcelona and moved up to fourth on the first lap, but then struggled badly for pace as he took the chequered flag in sixth, having been ordered to let through team-mate Charles Leclerc who finished third.
The seven-time world champion cut a despondent figure during his post-race interviews as he suggested the lack of pace was down to his driving rather than the car, but Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur later said that Hamilton had been impacted by an issue with his SF-25.
Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton explained the situation, as he also appeared to criticise Ferrari for preventing him and Leclerc from openly discussing issues with the car.
Hamilton said: "Unfortunately the team don't really want us to talk about it but we both had issues that were hindering us massively from halfway through the race.
"I didn't know if we had that problem, but I said on the radio that it was the worst feeling the car ever had. And it truly was.
"At the end of the race I was like, 'I have never experienced something this bad for such a prolonged time through a race'.
"It wasn't until after the TV interviews when I got back to the engineers that I found out there was an issue, so it was a bit of a relief to hear that because it definitely didn't feel so terrible afterwards."
Hamilton 'not in desperate need' of a good weekend
Hamilton has endured a hugely underwhelming start to his debut campaign with Ferrari, failing to score a Grand Prix podium in his opening nine races in red, with his biggest success to date being a Sprint victory at the second round of the season in China.
While the SF-25 has undoubtedly performed below expectations for a team that entered the season with championship aspirations, Hamilton has struggled in comparison with Leclerc, who has claimed three podium finishes.
Despite that, the Brit insisted that he is not in "desperate need" of a strong result this weekend, at a circuit where has claimed seven victories, including his first in Formula 1.
Hamilton said: "I don't feel that I'm searching. Of course, a good weekend would be is always a good thing. But I don't feel like I'm in a desperate need of one.
"I think it looks a lot worse outside than it probably is on the inside. Even just coming from engineering now, how they set the car up compared to any other year that I've been here is completely different.
"Having discussions with engineers to change things, there's a certain way they like to work and I say, 'hold on a second that doesn't actually make sense, this is what I've done for the last 18 years here'. And it's worked in a lot of them.
"Getting those things consistently, working with the team, and making sure you're working in a constructive way to make changes to the car very much has a real sweet spot, and we're trying to get it working at all the tracks, which everyone's having to struggle with. I'm hoping this weekend can be strong."
Sky Sports F1's Canadian GP schedule
Friday June 13
4pm: F1 Academy Practice One
6pm: Canadian GP Practice One (session starts at 6.30pm)
8pm: The F1 Show
9pm: Team Principals' Press Conference
9.30pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)
11.25pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
Saturday June 14
2.10pm: F1 Academy Race One
5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)
7.30pm: F1 Academy Race Two
8.30pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up
9pm: CANADIAN GP QUALIFYING
11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday June 15
3.50pm: F1 Academy Race Three
5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Canadian GP build-up*
7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX*
9pm: Chequered Flag: Canadian GP reaction
10pm: Ted's Notebook
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes live on Sky Sports F1 with the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.