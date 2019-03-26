Bahrain GP WATCH: What makes F1 desert race so exciting

1:44 A quick look back at some of the unforgettable moments that have happened during the Bahrain GP. A quick look back at some of the unforgettable moments that have happened during the Bahrain GP.

Formula 1 is heading to the desert for the first night race of the 2019 season this weekend - and we always see brilliant battles in Bahrain.

Whether it be Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg's epic duel in 2014, carnage at the start or lunging overtakes, the Sakhir circuit has encouraged close, wheel-to-wheel racing since debuting on the calendar 15 years ago.

As you can see from our 'best bits' video above...

Ferrari are hoping to bounce back this weekend after their miserable Melbourne defeat to Mercedes, while Red Bull will look to build on their encouraging start with Honda engines.

The Sakhir race also represents the first big test for the new-for-2019 aerodynamic regulations.

Watch the Bahrain GP on Sky Sports F1 this weekend - lights out is at 4.10pm on Sunday, March 31.

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live