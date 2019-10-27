Max Verstappen interviews Daniel Ricciardo on Sky F1 after Mexican GP

1:09 Red Bull's Max Verstappen looks back at the Mexican GP with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo. Red Bull's Max Verstappen looks back at the Mexican GP with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo.

Max Verstappen swapped the steering wheel for the Sky Sports F1 microphone following the Mexican GP on Sunday as he interviewed former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo - with hilarious results!

Verstappen may have had a frustrating weekend in Mexico City - the Dutchman lost pole thanks to a post-qualifying penalty and finished sixth in the race after an early puncture - but expertly took on Rachel Brookes' reporter role as he spoke to Ricciardo in the media pen.

He was in fine spirits, too - despite Ricciardo's cheeky response to his first question!

"My weekend was better as I still hold the lap record," said the now-Renault driver, referring to Max's cancelled final qualifying lap after ignoring yellow flags.

Ricciardo, who also asked Max whether he was at fault for his puncture-causing contact with Valtteri Bottas, went on to chat to Verstappen about his race after the Australian expertly managed his tyres to finish eighth.

"I went maybe 120 laps on the hard tyre in the first stint," joked Ricciardo. "I caught [Sergio] Perez at the end but I didn't manage to pass him so I made the Mexicans happy."

Verstappen was so comfortable in his role that Rachel asked him whether he was free for more driver interviews at next weekend's United States GP.

"I'm very busy on Thursday," replied the Red Bull star. Shame.

Verstappen and Ricciardo have obviously maintained their friendship since the latter left for Renault - see their SkyPad from Singapore for more proof of that - and it was TV gold again after the chequered flag in Mexico!

Watch the full clip by hitting play on the video at the top of the article.

