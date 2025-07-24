Max Verstappen: George Russell says Mercedes remain in talks with Dutchman following Christian Horner's Red Bull exit

George Russell said Mercedes remain in talks with Max Verstappen as he laughed off the suggestion that the Silver Arrows revealed discussions with the Dutchman to apply pressure to Red Bull as a "hell of a conspiracy".

Russell reignited speculation over Verstappen's future with Red Bull when he told Sky Sports F1 at June's Austrian Grand Prix that his own contract extension was being delayed by Mercedes' pursuit of the four-time reigning world champion, before team boss Toto Wolff confirmed conversations were ongoing.

Following the next round of the 2025 season at Silverstone in July, Christian Horner was sacked as Red Bull team principal and chief executive, with speculation following that the decision had been made to boost the Milton Keynes squad's hopes of keeping Verstappen.

Speaking publicly for the first time since Horner's sacking, ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff played down the possibility of Verstappen joining Mercedes next season and said he expects Russell and team-mate Kimi Antonelli to continue for 2026.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Toto Wolff previously revealed Mercedes are having conversations with Max Verstappen

Asked whether revealing the talks were part of a Mercedes ploy, Russell replied: "That's a hell of a conspiracy!"

On his revelation of Mercedes' talks with Verstappen, Russell continued: "They were and they are, that's fine. Everybody talks.

"There are long-term futures at play as well. For drivers, the teams are not just thinking about one year in front, you're thinking about two, three, four, five years ahead.

"These things come around very quickly. I know as long as I perform, I have got nothing to worry about, and that doesn't mean that I'm staying or I'm not or whatever is going to happen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda reveal former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has been in contact with them ahead of the Belgian GP

"It's been an interesting time for me these last couple of months in how I sort of process everything that has been ongoing.

"I've decided now to just not worry about it whatsoever because I know as long as I drive fast on track, that's the most important thing, so what will be will be."

Russell: The facts suggest my job is safe

Russell has had a fine first half of the season, claiming a victory and four further podiums despite Mercedes having been nowhere near the pace of the dominant McLaren, and often also trailing Ferrari and Verstappen's Red Bull.

He has comprehensively outperformed his rookie team-mate Antonelli, with Russell - fourth in the drivers' standings - 84 points clear of the Italian teenager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports, George Russell admits it's normal for Mercedes to have chats with other drivers, but is unconcerned following his strong performance this season

He added: "It's not really having any impact on me whatsoever. I don't lose any sleep over it, I don't really think about it, because as I've always said the best thing you can do is drive fast on track.

"Obviously, we are talking in the background. There's nothing for me to be concerned about whatsoever, but there's nothing to announce.

"The situation we find ourselves in now, I don't think, is abnormal. From my side, there is no tension because there's two cars to every team.

"I'm performing the best I've ever performed. I have the majority of the points for the team. So, if you look at the facts, you would argue my job is safe.

"That's why I'm not concerned at all. If I stop performing, maybe I need to be concerned, but I need to be more concerned about my performance, not about my future."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Belgian Grand Prix

Friday July 25

7.55am: F3 Practice

9.05am: F2 Practice

11am: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts at 11.30am)

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: Belgian GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)

Saturday July 26

8.10am: F3 Sprint

10am: Belgian GP Sprint (lights out at 11am)

12.20pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

12.40pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Belgian GP Qualifying (session starts at 3pm)

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 27

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Belgian GP build-up*

2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered flag: Belgian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix as the Sprint format returns, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.