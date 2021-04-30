Portuguese GP: Lewis Hamilton fastest from F1 title rival Max Verstappen in close Practice Two

Lewis Hamilton outpaced Max Verstappen by a tenth of a second as F1 2021's emerging title rivals led the way in Practice Two on the opening day of the Portuguese GP weekend.

After dramatic battles in each of the season's opening two rounds, Hamilton and Verstappen are again favourites to duel for victory at Portimao and it was Mercedes who claimed a narrow single-lap advantage over Red Bull on Friday.

Hamilton, who will go in search of a 100th pole position in F1 on Saturday, set the pace on the soft tyres with a time of 1:19.837. Verstappen was 0.143s adrift, with morning pacesetter Valtteri Bottas two tenths further back in third in the second Mercedes.

The leaders of the chasing pack were close behind too - with Carlos Sainz fourth for Ferrari and, more surprisingly, the Alpine cars fifth and sixth quickest.

The former Renault team have slipped down the midfield order after a strong finish to last season but Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were both competitive relative to Ferrari on Friday.

Charles Leclerc was seventh ahead of the lead McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

The start of the one-hour session had been delayed by 10 minutes owing to a loose drain cover, with similar issues having afflicted the start of qualifying at Portimao on F1's previous visit in October.

