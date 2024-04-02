Portimonense
0
0
20:15
Braga
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
12:30
Club Brugge
Genk
0
0
17:30
Union Saint-Gilloise
Weymouth
0
0
13:00
Yeovil Town
Aveley
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Hemel Hempstead
Chippenham Town
0
0
15:00
Truro City
Dartford
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Dover
0
0
15:00
Chelmsford
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Welling United
Slough
0
0
15:00
St Albans
Taunton
0
0
15:00
Bath City
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
Farnborough
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Worthing
0
0
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Bishops Stortford
0
0
15:00
Banbury
Brackley Town
0
0
15:00
Tamworth
Chester FC
0
0
15:00
Alfreton Town
Chorley
0
0
15:00
Blyth Spartans
Curzon Ashton
0
0
15:00
South Shields
Hereford FC
0
0
15:00
Buxton
Kings Lynn Town
0
0
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
Peterborough Sports
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
Rushall Olympic
0
0
15:00
Boston United
Southport
0
0
15:00
Scunthorpe United
Spennymoor Town
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Warrington Town
0
0
15:00
Darlington
Basford United
0
0
15:00
Worksop
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Radcliffe
FC United of Manchester
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
15:00
Stafford Rangers
Lancaster City
0
0
15:00
Bamber Bridge
Whitby Town
0
0
15:00
Morpeth Town
Workington
0
0
15:00
Atherton Collieries
Billericay Town
0
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
Canvey Island
0
0
15:00
Hornchurch
Carshalton Athletic
0
0
15:00
Dulwich Hamlet
Chatham Town
0
0
15:00
Kingstonian
Enfield Town
0
0
15:00
Cheshunt
Hashtag United
0
0
15:00
Haringey Borough
Hastings United
0
0
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Horsham
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Lewes
0
0
15:00
Whitehawk
Margate
0
0
15:00
Cray Wanderers
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
15:00
Potters Bar Town
AFC Totton
0
0
15:00
Walton & Hersham
Bracknell Town
0
0
15:00
Sholing
Didcot Town
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Dorchester
0
0
15:00
Tiverton Town
Gosport Borough
0
0
15:00
Winchester City
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Chesham
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
15:00
Hendon
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Hungerford Town
Plymouth Parkway
0
0
15:00
Poole Town
Salisbury FC
0
0
15:00
Basingstoke Town
Cobh Ramblers
0
0
15:00
Longford Town
Wexford Youths
0
0
15:00
Cork City
Athlone
0
0
17:00
Treaty United
Finn Harps
0
0
17:00
Bray Wanderers