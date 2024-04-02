Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2024

Monday 1st April

Sky Bet Championship
Leicester City 0 0 12:30 Norwich City
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Coventry City 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Watford
Ipswich Town 0 0 17:30 Southampton
Leeds United 0 0 20:00 Hull City
Sky Bet League One
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Reading
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Sky Bet League Two
Grimsby Town 0 0 13:00 Bradford City
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Salford City
National League
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Woking
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Spanish La Liga
Villarreal 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Italian Serie A
Bologna 1 0 11:30 Salernitana
Cagliari 0 0 14:00 Verona
Sassuolo 0 0 14:00 Udinese
Lecce 0 0 17:00 Roma
Inter Milan 0 0 19:45 Empoli
League of Ireland Premier Division
Dundalk 0 0 13:00 Drogheda
Shelbourne 0 0 17:00 Derry City
St Patricks Athletic 0 0 17:00 Sligo Rovers
Waterford United 0 0 17:00 Shamrock Rovers
Galway United FC 0 0 19:45 Bohemians
Italian Serie B
Modena 0 0 11:30 Bari
Como 0 0 14:00 Südtirol
Cosenza 0 0 14:00 Brescia
Lecco 0 0 14:00 Cittadella
Parma 0 0 14:00 Catanzaro
Pisa 0 0 14:00 Palermo
Spezia 0 0 14:00 Ascoli
Venezia 0 0 14:00 Reggiana
Cremonese 0 0 17:00 FeralpiSalò
Sampdoria 0 0 19:30 Ternana U
Polish Ekstraklasa
Puszcza Niepolomic 0 0 11:30 Radomiak Radom
Stal Mielec 0 0 14:00 Lech Poznan
Widzew Lodz 0 0 16:30 Korona Kielce
Gornik Zabrze 0 0 19:00 Legia Warsaw
Norwegian Eliteserien
Fredrikstad 0 0 13:30 Bodo/Glimt
Lillestrom 0 0 16:00 Kristiansund BK
Molde 0 0 16:00 Stromsgodset
Rosenborg 0 0 16:00 Sandefjord
Tromso 0 0 16:00 Brann
Viking 0 0 18:15 Sarpsborg
Danish Superligaen
FC Copenhagen 0 0 13:00 Brondby
FC Midtjylland 0 0 15:00 FC Nordsjaelland
Silkeborg 0 0 17:00 AGF Aarhus
Southern Premier League Central
Needham Market 0 0 13:00 AFC Sudbury
Swedish Allsvenskan
IFK Gothenburg 0 0 13:00 Djurgardens IF
IK Sirius 0 0 13:00 Halmstads BK
Australian A-League
Macarther South West United 1 3 05:00 Western Sydney Wanderers FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Portimonense 0 0 20:15 Braga
Belgian First Division A
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 12:30 Club Brugge
Genk 0 0 17:30 Union Saint-Gilloise
National League South
Weymouth 0 0 13:00 Yeovil Town
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Dover 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Slough 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
National League North
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Tamworth
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Buxton
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Rushall Olympic 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Southport 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Spennymoor Town 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Northern Premier League
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Worksop
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Workington 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Chatham Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Hashtag United 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Whitehawk
Margate 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Sholing
Didcot Town 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Basingstoke Town
League of Ireland First Division
Cobh Ramblers 0 0 15:00 Longford Town
Wexford Youths 0 0 15:00 Cork City
Athlone 0 0 17:00 Treaty United
Finn Harps 0 0 17:00 Bray Wanderers
U.C.D 0 0 17:00 Kerry

