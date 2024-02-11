Football Fixtures

February 2024

February 2024

Saturday 10th February

Premier League
Manchester City 0 0 12:30 Everton
Fulham 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Nottingham Forest 0 0 17:30 Newcastle United
Sky Bet Championship
Ipswich Town 0 0 12:30 West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Watford 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Reading 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Scottish Championship
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Scottish Cup
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Bonnyrigg Rose
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Rangers 0 0 17:30 Ayr United
Scottish League 2
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Spartans 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa 0 0 20:00 DR Congo
National League
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Gateshead P P 15:00 Aldershot Town
Postponed : Other
Oldham Athletic P P 15:00 Bromley
Postponed : Other
Southend United 0 0 15:00 York City
Woking 0 0 17:30 Hartlepool United
The Women's FA Cup
Leicester City Women 0 0 12:00 Birmingham City Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 0 17:15 Charlton Athletic Women
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 14:30 Bochum
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 RB Leipzig
M'gladbach 0 0 14:30 SV Darmstadt 98
Werder Bremen 0 0 14:30 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 17:30 Bayern Munich
Spanish La Liga
Alaves 0 0 13:00 Villarreal
Real Sociedad 0 0 15:15 Osasuna
Real Madrid 0 0 17:30 Girona
Las Palmas 0 0 20:00 Valencia
Italian Serie A
Cagliari 0 0 14:00 Lazio
Roma 0 0 17:00 Inter Milan
Sassuolo 0 0 19:45 Torino
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 16:00 Strasbourg
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Lille
The FA Trophy
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Coalville Town
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Aveley
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Wealdstone P P 15:00 Hendon
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Dutch Eredivisie
Excelsior 0 0 17:45 FC Twente
Almere City FC 0 0 19:00 AZ Alkmaar
Heracles Almelo 0 0 20:00 Vitesse Arnhem
Friendly Match
FC Liefering 0 0 11:00 SK Bischofshofen
FC Liefering 0 0 13:00 FC Pinzgau Saalfelden
Northern Irish Premiership
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Levante Las Planas Femenino 0 0 11:00 Eibar Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 15:30 Villarreal Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 17:30 FC Barcelona Women
Women's French Division 1
Bordeaux Féminines 0 0 12:30 Paris FC Féminines
Guingamp Féminines 0 0 13:30 Fleury 91 Féminines
Lille Féminines 0 0 13:30 Le Havre Féminines
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 0 13:30 Dijon Féminines
Welsh Premier League
Penybont 0 0 12:45 Barry Town
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 14:30 Caernarfon Town
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
Italian Serie A Women
Napoli Femminile 0 0 14:00 Roma Femminile
Sassuolo Femminile 0 0 17:00 Milan Femminile
The FA Vase
AFC Emley 0 0 15:00 Whickham
Highworth Town 0 0 15:00 Great Wakering
Tilbury 0 0 15:00 North Greenford Utd
German Bundesliga Women
TSG Hoffenheim Women 1 1 11:00 SV Werder Bremen Ladies
1. FC Köln Ladies 0 0 13:00 FC Bayern München Women
Australian A-League
Wellington Phoenix 2 0 04:45 Western United FT
Melbourne Victory 0 1 06:30 Macarther South West United FT
Brisbane 5 1 07:00 Melbourne City FC FT
Central Coast Mariners 1 3 08:45 Sydney FC FT
Italian Serie B
Cittadella 0 0 13:00 Parma
Cremonese 0 0 13:00 Reggiana
FeralpiSalò 0 0 13:00 Palermo
Modena 0 0 13:00 Cosenza
Südtirol 0 0 13:00 Venezia
Bari 0 0 15:15 Lecco
Catanzaro 0 0 15:15 Ascoli
Pisa 0 0 15:15 Sampdoria
Hungarian NB1
Kisvárda 0 0 11:30 Puskas FC
MTK Budapest 0 0 14:00 Fehervar FC
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 16:30 Ferencvaros
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
Altach 0 0 16:00 BW Linz
Austria Wien 0 0 16:00 Hartberg
Greek Super League
Olympiakos FC 0 0 15:30 OFI
PAS Giannina 0 0 17:00 Aris Salonika
Panetolikos 0 0 17:30 Atromitos Athens
Polish Ekstraklasa
Cracovia 0 0 14:00 Radomiak Radom
Piast Gliwice 0 0 16:30 Gornik Zabrze
Lech Poznan 0 0 19:00 Zaglebie Lubin
German 2. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig 0 0 12:00 Karlsruher SC
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 0 12:00 SV 07 Elversberg
Magdeburg 0 0 12:00 St Pauli
Kaiserslautern 0 0 19:30 SC Paderborn 07
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Dartford P P 15:00 Aveley
Postponed : Other
Havant and Waterlooville P P 15:00 Welling United
Postponed : Other
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Slough
Truro City P P 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Postponed : Other
Weston-s-Mare P P 15:00 Farnborough
Postponed : Other
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Dover
National League North
Banbury P P 15:00 Rushall Olympic
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Blyth Spartans P P 15:00 Buxton
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Kings Lynn Town P P 15:00 Chorley
Postponed : Other
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Southport 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Tamworth 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Chatham Town 0 0 15:00 Margate
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Whitehawk
Hashtag United 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Sholing
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Didcot Town
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Bracknell Town
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Workington 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Worksop 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Belgian First Division A
Standard Liege 0 0 15:00 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 17:15 Westerlo
Club Brugge 0 0 19:45 KAS Eupen
Portuguese Primeira Liga
SC Farense 0 0 15:30 FC Famalicao
Moreirense 0 0 18:00 GD Chaves
Boavista 0 0 20:30 Estoril

