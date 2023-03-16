Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

June 2023

Friday 16th June

European Championship Qualifying
Finland 1 0 17:00 Slovenia
Andorra 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
Belarus 0 0 19:45 Israel
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Northern Ireland
Gibraltar 0 0 19:45 France
Greece 0 0 19:45 Republic of Ireland
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Romania
Latvia 0 0 19:45 Turkey
Malta 0 0 19:45 England
North Macedonia 0 0 19:45 Ukraine
San Marino 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan
Wales 0 0 19:45 Armenia
International Match
Venezuela 1 0 01:00 Honduras FT
Costa Rica 0 1 04:00 Guatemala FT
China 4 0 11:30 Myanmar FT
Chinese Taipei 2 2 12:00 Thailand FT
Korea Republic 0 1 12:00 Peru FT
Sweden 0 0 18:00 New Zealand
Sweden 0 0 18:00 New Zealand
Serbia 0 0 19:30 Jordan
Serbia 0 0 19:30 Jordan
Poland 0 0 19:45 Germany
Poland 0 0 19:45 Germany
Colombia 0 0 20:00 Iraq
Colombia 0 0 20:00 Iraq
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Lithuania U21 1 2 16:00 Denmark U21
Faroe Islands U21 0 0 18:00 Andorra U21

