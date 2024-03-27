Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

March 2024

March 2024

Tuesday 26th March

FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifying
Philippines 0 0 11:00 Iraq
China 0 0 12:00 Singapore
Vietnam 0 0 12:00 Indonesia
Thailand 0 0 12:30 Korea Republic
Kyrgyzstan 0 0 14:00 Chinese Taipei
Malaysia 0 0 14:00 Oman
Uzbekistan 0 0 14:30 Hong Kong
Tajikistan 0 0 15:00 Saudi Arabia
Turkmenistan 0 0 15:00 Iran
Bahrain 0 0 19:00 Nepal
Jordan 0 0 19:00 Pakistan
Syria 0 0 19:00 Myanmar
Yemen 0 0 19:00 U.A.E.
FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying
British Virgin Islands 0 0 00:00 US Virgin Islands
Agg:1 - 1
Turks and Caicos Islands 0 0 00:00 Anguilla
Agg:0 - 0
UEFA Nations League
Lithuania 1 0 17:00 Gibraltar
Agg:2 - 0
National League
Altrincham 0 0 19:45 Wealdstone
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 Hartlepool United
Solihull Moors 0 0 19:45 Southend United
International Match
Zambia 2 1 12:00 Malawi FT
Cayman Islands 0 4 14:00 Moldova FT
Kenya 3 1 15:00 Zimbabwe FT
Uganda 2 2 16:00 Ghana FT
Finland 2 1 17:00 Estonia
Latvia 0 0 17:00 Liechtenstein
Hungary 0 0 18:00 Kosovo
Malta 0 0 18:00 Belarus
Norway 1 0 18:00 Slovakia
Czech Republic 0 0 19:00 Armenia
Denmark 0 0 19:15 Faroe Islands
Colombia 0 0 19:30 Romania
Ivory Coast 0 0 19:30 Uruguay
Senegal 0 0 19:30 Benin
Austria 0 0 19:45 Turkey
England 0 0 19:45 Belgium
Germany 0 0 19:45 Netherlands
Luxembourg 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan
Republic of Ireland 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Northern Ireland
Slovenia 0 0 19:45 Portugal
Egypt 0 0 20:00 Croatia
France 0 0 20:00 Chile
New Zealand 0 0 20:00 Tunisia
Spain 0 0 20:30 Brazil
Algeria 0 0 21:00 South Africa
Mali 0 0 21:00 Nigeria
Morocco 0 0 22:00 Mauritania
European Championship Qualifying
Georgia 0 0 17:00 Greece
Ukraine 0 0 19:45 Iceland
Wales 0 0 19:45 Poland
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Armenia U21 0 1 11:00 Romania U21 FT
Azerbaijan U21 0 3 12:00 Ukraine U21 FT
Gibraltar U21 0 2 13:00 Georgia U21 FT
Macedonia U21 0 2 13:00 Sweden U21 FT
Greece U21 1 0 14:00 Andorra U21 FT
Kazakhstan U21 0 3 14:00 Hungary U21 FT
Montenegro U21 1 2 14:00 Finland U21 FT
Poland U21 0 1 14:00 Bulgaria U21 FT
Albania U21 1 3 16:00 Switzerland U21 FT
Norway U21 4 0 16:00 San Marino U21 FT
Czech Rep U21 4 1 16:30 Iceland U21 FT
Austria U21 1 1 17:00 Cyprus U21
Denmark U21 3 0 17:00 Lithuania U21
Germany U21 2 0 17:00 Israel U21
Serbia U21 1 1 17:00 N Ireland U21
Italy U21 1 0 17:15 Turkey U21
Portugal U21 4 1 17:30 Croatia U21
Spain U21 0 0 18:00 Belgium U21
England U21 0 0 19:00 Luxembourg U21
Southern Premier League Central
Coalville Town 0 0 19:45 Mickleover Sports
National League North
Banbury 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Peterborough Sports 0 0 19:45 Warrington Town
Southport 0 0 19:45 Bishops Stortford
Spennymoor Town 0 0 19:45 Scunthorpe United
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 19:45 Wingate & Finchley
Cheshunt 0 0 19:45 Margate
Hornchurch 0 0 19:45 Concord Rangers
Lewes 0 0 19:45 Horsham
Potters Bar Town 0 0 19:45 Dulwich Hamlet
Whitehawk P P 19:45 Enfield Town
Southern Premier League South
Hanwell Town 0 0 19:45 Sholing
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 19:45 Didcot Town
Poole Town 0 0 19:45 Hungerford Town
Tiverton Town P P 19:45 Winchester City
Northern Premier League
Whitby Town 0 0 19:45 FC United of Manchester
National League South
Truro City 0 0 19:45 Dartford
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 19:45 Farnborough

