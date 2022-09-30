Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

December 2022

Friday 30th December

Premier League
West Ham United 0 0 19:45 Brentford
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 14/5
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Leicester City
Home 2/7 5/1 Away 17/2
Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 0 0 19:45 Hull City
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 29/10
Norwich City 0 0 19:45 Reading
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 4/1
Stoke City 0 0 19:45 Burnley
Home 9/4 12/5 Away 6/5
Swansea City 0 0 19:45 Watford
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Sky Bet League One
Derby County 0 0 19:45 Cambridge United
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 11/2
Lincoln City 0 0 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 21/20
Sky Bet League Two
Newport County AFC 0 0 19:45 Leyton Orient
Home 19/10 11/5 Away 11/8
Stevenage 0 0 19:45 Crawley Town
Home 4/11 7/2 Away 13/2
Friendly Match
Juventus 1 1 13:30 Standard Liege FT
PSV Eindhoven 2 0 17:15 AC Milan
Spanish La Liga
Getafe 2 0 16:00 Real Mallorca FT
Cadiz 0 0 18:15 Almeria
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 9/4
Celta Vigo 0 0 18:15 Sevilla
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Real Valladolid 0 0 20:30 Real Madrid
Home 11/2 15/4 Away 4/9
Chinese Super League
Hebei China Fortune FC 0 4 07:00 Henan Jianye FT
Shanghai Shenhua 2 0 07:00 Shenzen FT
Welsh Premier League
Newtown AFC 0 0 17:45 Aberystwyth Town
Bala Town FC 0 0 19:45 Caernarfon Town
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 19:45 Penybont
National League South
Taunton P P 19:45 Weymouth
Portuguese Primeira Liga
GD Chaves 0 2 17:00 FC Famalicao
Vizela 0 0 19:00 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Braga 0 0 21:15 Benfica

