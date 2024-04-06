Football Fixtures

April 2024

Friday 5th April

Sky Bet Championship
Rotherham United 0 0 20:00 Plymouth Argyle
German Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 19:30 Werder Bremen
Italian Serie A
Salernitana 0 0 19:45 Sassuolo
French Ligue 1
Lille 0 0 20:00 Marseille
Women's International Friendlies
Korea Republic Women 3 0 11:00 Philippines Women FT
UEFA Women's European Qualifier
Armenia Women 0 0 12:00 Romania Women
Kazakhstan Women 0 0 12:00 Bulgaria Women
Slovakia Women 0 0 14:00 Israel Women
Cyprus Women 0 0 15:00 Belarus Women
Latvia Women 0 0 15:30 North Macedonia Women
Montenegro Women 0 0 15:30 Andorra Women
Slovenia Women 0 0 15:30 Moldova Women
Georgia Women 0 0 16:00 Lithuania Women
Ukraine Women 0 0 16:00 Kosovo Women
Hungary Women 0 0 16:45 Azerbaijan Women
Czech Republic Women 0 0 17:00 Denmark Women
Norway Women 0 0 17:00 Finland Women
Serbia Women 0 0 17:00 Scotland Women
Italy Women 0 0 17:15 Holland Women
Iceland Women 0 0 17:45 Poland Women
Greece Women 0 0 18:00 Faroe Islands Women
Switzerland Women 0 0 18:00 Turkey Women
Luxembourg Women 0 0 18:30 Albania Women
Northern Ireland Women 0 0 19:00 Malta Women
Wales Women 0 0 19:15 Croatia Women
Austria Women 0 0 19:30 Germany Women
Belgium Women 0 0 19:45 Spain Women
England Women 0 0 20:00 Sweden Women
France Women 0 0 20:10 Republic of Ireland Women
Portugal Women 0 0 20:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina Women
League of Ireland Premier Division
Bohemians 0 0 19:45 Waterford United
Derry City 0 0 19:45 Dundalk
Drogheda 0 0 19:45 Shelbourne
St Patricks Athletic 0 0 19:45 Shamrock Rovers
Welsh Premier League
Bala Town FC 0 0 19:45 Newtown AFC
Haverfordwest County 0 0 19:45 Barry Town
The New Saints FC 0 0 19:45 Caernarfon Town
Italian Serie B
Bari 0 0 19:30 Cremonese
Polish Ekstraklasa
Cracovia 0 0 17:00 LKS Lódz
Radomiak Radom 0 0 19:30 Raków Czestochowa
Hungarian NB1
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 19:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
Altach 0 0 18:30 WSG Tirol
Danish Superligaen
Lyngby BK 0 0 18:00 OB Odense
German 2. Bundesliga
Hansa Rostock 2 1 17:30 SV Wehen Wiesbaden
SC Paderborn 07 2 2 17:30 Hertha Berlin
Chinese Super League
Changchun Yatai 1 2 08:30 Shanghai Shenhua FT
Henan Jianye 0 2 12:00 Shenzhen Xinpengcheng FT
Beijing Guoan 2 2 12:35 Shanghai SIPG FT
Qingdao Jonoon 0 1 12:35 Shandong Luneng FT
Nantong Zhiyun 1 0 13:00 Meizhou Hakka FT
Australian A-League
Western Sydney Wanderers 1 2 09:45 Brisbane FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
SC Farense 0 0 20:15 Boavista
Belgian First Division A
Mechelen 0 0 19:45 Sint-Truidense VV
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Hashtag United
League of Ireland First Division
Finn Harps 0 0 17:00 U.C.D
Bray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Athlone
Cork City 0 0 19:45 Cobh Ramblers
Kerry 0 0 19:45 Longford Town
Wexford Youths 0 0 19:45 Treaty United

