February 2024

Tuesday 6th February

The FA Cup
Coventry City 0 0 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 19:45 Leeds United
Southampton 0 0 19:45 Watford
Sky Bet League One
Bristol Rovers 0 0 19:45 Fleetwood Town
Burton Albion 0 0 19:45 Cheltenham Town
Cambridge United 0 0 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Exeter City 0 0 19:45 Peterborough United
Port Vale 0 0 19:45 Leyton Orient
Stevenage 0 0 19:45 Reading
Sky Bet League Two
Walsall 0 0 19:45 Morecambe
Scottish Premiership
Motherwell 0 0 19:45 Ross County
Rangers 0 0 20:00 Aberdeen
Spanish Copa del Rey
Real Mallorca 0 0 20:00 Real Sociedad
Scottish League 1
Stirling Albion 0 0 19:45 Montrose
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 19:45 Elgin City
National League
Altrincham P P 19:45 Dorking Wanderers
Postponed : Other
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 19:45 Chesterfield
FC Halifax 0 0 19:45 Solihull Moors
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 Eastleigh
Wealdstone 0 0 19:45 Maidenhead United
Woking 0 0 19:45 Oxford City
Northern Irish Premiership
Glentoran 0 0 19:45 Cliftonville
Welsh Premier League
The New Saints FC 0 0 19:45 Newtown AFC
Italian Coppa Italia Women
Firenze Femminile 1 1 14:00 Internazionale Femminile FT
Agg:3 - 3
Milan Femminile 3 0 16:00 Sassuolo Femminile FT
Agg:6 - 0
German DFB Cup
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 19:45 Stuttgart
Southern Premier League Central
Alvechurch 0 0 19:45 Halesowen Town
Coalville Town 0 0 19:45 Mickleover Sports
Royston Town 0 0 19:45 AFC Telford United
Hungarian NB1
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 16:45 Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
Ferencvaros 0 0 19:00 MTK Budapest
Australian A-League
Wellington Phoenix 0 0 03:00 Central Coast Mariners FT
National League South
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 19:45 St Albans
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Torquay United
Taunton 0 0 19:45 Truro City
Weston-s-Mare P P 19:45 Chippenham Town
Postponed : Other
National League North
Blyth Spartans 0 0 19:45 Scunthorpe United
Chorley 0 0 19:45 Gloucester
Curzon Ashton 0 0 19:45 Alfreton Town
Peterborough Sports 0 0 19:45 Chester FC
Southport 0 0 19:45 Spennymoor Town
Southern Premier League South
Chesham 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town
Hanwell Town 0 0 19:45 Dorchester
Harrow Borough 0 0 19:45 Gosport Borough
Poole Town 0 0 19:45 Hayes & Yeading
Sholing 0 0 19:45 Walton & Hersham
Winchester City 0 0 19:45 Swindon Supermarine
Isthmian League
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Hastings United 0 0 19:45 Horsham
Lewes 0 0 19:45 Billericay Town
Potters Bar Town 0 0 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Whitehawk 0 0 19:45 Cheshunt
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 19:45 Chatham Town
Northern Premier League
FC United of Manchester 0 0 19:45 Radcliffe
Matlock Town 0 0 19:45 Gainsborough Trinity
Coupe de France
Sochaux 0 0 19:45 Rennes

