Date Competitions

February 2024

Wednesday 7th February

The FA Cup
Nottingham Forest 0 0 19:45 Bristol City
Aston Villa 0 0 20:00 Chelsea
Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock 0 0 19:45 Livingston
St Mirren 0 0 19:45 Dundee
St. Johnstone 0 0 19:45 Hearts
Hibernian 0 0 20:00 Celtic
Spanish Copa del Rey
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:30 Athletic Bilbao
Scottish Women's Premier League
Aberdeen Women 0 0 19:30 Montrose Women
Rangers Women 0 0 19:45 Hearts Women
Spartans Women 0 0 19:45 Partick Thistle Women
Glasgow City 0 0 20:00 Hamilton Academical Women
Motherwell Women 0 0 20:00 Celtic Women
Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria 1 1 17:00 South Africa ET
Ivory Coast 0 0 20:00 DR Congo
German Bundesliga
Mainz 1 1 17:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Women's League Cup
Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0 0 19:00 Aston Villa Women
Chelsea Women 0 0 19:00 Sunderland Ladies
London City Lionesses P P 19:00 Arsenal Women
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 0 19:30 Manchester City Women
Friendly Match
Vissel Kobe 0 0 10:00 Inter Miami CF AET
Vissel Kobe win 4-3 on penalties.
Italian Coppa Italia Women
Juventus Femminile 1 0 14:00 Sampdoria Femminile FT
Agg:5 - 0
Roma Femminile 3 0 14:00 Napoli Femminile FT
Agg:3 - 2
German DFB Cup
1. FC Saarbrücken 0 0 19:45 M'gladbach
Hungarian NB1
Kisvárda 1 2 16:45 Fehervar FC FT
Puskas FC 0 0 19:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
Coupe de France
Lyon 2 1 17:30 Lille
Le Puy Foot 43 0 0 19:30 Stade Laval
Montpellier 0 0 19:30 Nice
Saint-Priest 0 0 19:30 Valenciennes
Strasbourg 0 0 19:30 Le Havre
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:10 Brest
Southern Premier League South
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 19:45 Didcot Town

